DOH vows to bring mental health services closer to communities

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Thursday it will increase access to mental health services and strengthen community-based mental health programs.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH will support the development of more mental health facilities across the archipelago as part of its effort to bring healthcare services closer to communities.

Vergeire also stressed the importance of improving the research agenda on mental health prevalence and the need to increase funding for the training of mental health professionals.

“We have adopted a non-specialized approach to bring mental health services closer to communities, ensuring that mental health care is available for all life stages in various settings and levels of care,” the health official said.

Stigma and discrimination continue to hamper Filipinos from seeking mental health services, Vergeire added.

“We need the support of other sectors to eliminate the stigma around mental health and help make Filipinos healthy, both physically and mentally,” she said.

Vergeire and other health officials on Wednesday visited the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong City to check the condition of patients and the hospital’s facilities.

The DOH reported in 2021 that at least 3.6 million Filipinos were battling mental health issues amid the pandemic.

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11036 or the Philippine Mental Health Law, which seeks to provide mental health services to barangays, promote mental health education in schools and workplaces, and improve mental healthcare facilities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico