^

Headlines

Advocates call on gov't to sustain gains, address gap in RH law implementation

Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 5:57am
Advocates call on gov't to sustain gains, address gap in RH law implementation
Reproductive Health Law advocates stage at a 2014 rally on Session Road in Baguio City.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines should sustain the gains of the of the reproductive health law and address the gaps in the implementation of the measure, sexual and reproductive health rights advocates said Tuesday. 

Late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III signed Republic Act 10345 in December 2012 amid staunch opposition from various groups, including the Catholic Church. Even after the law’s enactment, it had to overcome legal battles. 

“A decade after its enactment, it is everybody’s task to sustain the gains and maintain the momentum of the RH Law,” said Leila Saiji Joudane, country representative of the United Nations Population Fund Philippines. 

“We need to address gaps in policy and implementation and guarantee that the benefits of the law reach especially the most vulnerable women and girls in the country,” she added. 

Citing data from the National Demographic and Health Survey 2022, the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development Foundation, Inc. said the modern contraceptive prevalence rate rose to 41.8% in 2022 from 40.4% in 2017. 

The total fertility rate decreased to 1.9 children per woman in 2022 from 2.7 in 2017, while the unmet need for family planning also declined to 12% in 2022 from 17% in 2017. 

In a briefing Tuesday, Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that taking birth control pills remain the most common contraceptive method in the country. 

She added there is an increased use of implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs). More people are also undergoing vasectomy and bilateral tubal ligation. 

Gaps

“Despite these significant gains, several essential gaps remain, including barriers to minors’ access to modern contraceptives and the absence of comprehensive sexuality education,” said Romeo Dongeto, executive director of PLCPD. 

Vergeire acknowledged the difficulties in implementing the reproductive health program, especially in local communities. She also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the access to and utilization of of sexual and reproductive health services. 

“The DOH commits to centrally procure commodities that we can be able to provide high gap areas and low capacity areas. We will not neglect areas and women whose local governments are unable to provide these commodities for them,” the health official said. 

According to PLCPD, other challenges to the full implementation of RH law include budget, and the integration and streamlining of RH activities into a comprehensive set of services that local government units can adopt. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New BIR chief says to study Marcos family&rsquo;s tax liabilities

New BIR chief says to study Marcos family’s tax liabilities

12 hours ago
“We will study this and ensure that all our actions will be in accordance with the law. That would be the only thing...
Headlines
fbtw
NCRPO confiscates P39.6-M in drugs after 'one time, big time' stings

NCRPO confiscates P39.6-M in drugs after 'one time, big time' stings

15 hours ago
“This is a huge victory in our noble cause to rid our country of illegal drugs and its repercussion in our society....
Headlines
fbtw
Japan, Philippines, US hold first land forces chiefs meeting

Japan, Philippines, US hold first land forces chiefs meeting

By Pia Roces Morato | 7 hours ago
Top-level officers of Japan, the Philippines and the United States armies agreed to enhance defense cooperation and promote...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR files complaint vs illegal vape traders

BIR files complaint vs illegal vape traders

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 7 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has filed criminal complaints against illegal vape traders from whose establishments in Tondo,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH says no need to panic despite uptick in COVID-19 cases

DOH says no need to panic despite uptick in COVID-19 cases

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
“We don’t need to panic,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hans Sy recognized for sustainability efforts at TOFIL Awards

Hans Sy recognized for sustainability efforts at TOFIL Awards

7 hours ago
SM Prime’s Hans Sy was recently recognized for his contribution to nation-building and resiliency in the country through...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel reviewing minimum wage

House panel reviewing minimum wage

By Delon Porcalla | 7 hours ago
Due to record-high inflation, seven of the measures filed in the House of Representatives that aim to increase the minimum...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs 19 bills on final reading before adjournment

House OKs 19 bills on final reading before adjournment

By Delon Porcalla | 7 hours ago
The measure extending the three-year fixed term of the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff to other military top...
Headlines
fbtw
Opposition lawmaker&rsquo;s appeal: More debates on MIF

Opposition lawmaker’s appeal: More debates on MIF

By Delon Porcalla | 7 hours ago
As Congress prepares to go on Christmas break beginning on Friday, an opposition lawmaker is appealing to his colleagues to...
Headlines
fbtw
Dangerous Drugs Board open to medical use of cannabis

Dangerous Drugs Board open to medical use of cannabis

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 7 hours ago
The proposal to allow the medical use of cannabis is gaining ground, as the Dangerous Drugs Board – the government agency...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with