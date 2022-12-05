Over 60 organizations call on Marcos to protect, respect rights defenders

This file photo shows Karapatan protesting the killings of two of its members: Ryan Hubilla and Nelly Bagasala and peasant leader Nonoy Palma.

MANILA, Philippines – Over 60 organizations from across the globe have called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his administration to commit to “respecting the right to defend human rights.”

“President Marcos Jr. should cease the threats and attacks against rights defenders and ensure the protection of their rights, including the rights to life, due process, freedom of expression, and freedom of peaceful assembly,” their statement released on Monday read.

This was signed by the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network; the Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law and Development; Canada-Philippines Solidarity for Human Rights Canada; Front Line Defenders International; IBON International; some chapters of the Malaya Movement and Migrante; as well as individuals Bronwyn Dudley, Emile Kinley-Gauthier, and Florfina Marcelino.

The call comes as members of Karapatan, Gabriela and the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines face trial before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 37 on perjury, namely:

Karapatan Chairperson Elisa Tita Lubi

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay

Karapatan Deputy Secretary General Gabriela Krista Dalena

Karapatan Treasurer Edita Burgos

Karapatan National Council members Wildredo Ruazol and Jose Mari Callueng

Gabriela Chairperson Gertrudes Ranjo Libang

Gabriela Secretary General Joan May Salvador

RMP member Sr. Elenita Belardo

The 10 rights defenders are facing what they call is a “malicious and trumped-up charge” after they sought legal protection before the Supreme Court for rights defenders on May 2019. Their petition for the writ of amparo was denied in June 2019 by the Court of Appeals.

The over 60 organizations said “authorities responded with retaliatory measures.” Then-National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon lodged a complaint against the 10 members, claiming they committed perjury.

A verdict will be handed down in the first week of 2023.

“The charges against the 10 human rights defenders have been widely condemned by regional and global civil society organizations as well as the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders,” the statement read.

The groups are also calling on the government to rescind the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and adopt the Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill.

“In the Philippines, human rights defenders continue to face attacks, killings, judicial harrassment, arbitrary detention and stigmatization by state agents, proxies, supporters, and enablers,” the statement said.

“We call on the new President of the Philippines… to distance himself from the previous administration, and firmly commit to respecting the right to defend human rights.”

In November, the United Nations Human Right Council called on the Philippine government to ensure the safety of human rights defenders, journalists, and lawyers based here because the human rights situation in the country is still “concerning.”

