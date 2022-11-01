^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Extended class suspensions due to 'Paeng' aftermath

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 3:34pm
Walang Pasok: Extended class suspensions due to 'Paeng' aftermath
Residents shovel mud along a street in Noveleta town, Cavite province on October 31, 2022, after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the region.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — With several areas still reeling from the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), some local governments have decided to suspend classes for an extended period of time.

Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes in schools beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Can't view the listClick here.)

