Walang Pasok: Extended class suspensions due to 'Paeng' aftermath

Residents shovel mud along a street in Noveleta town, Cavite province on October 31, 2022, after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the region.

MANILA, Philippines — With several areas still reeling from the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), some local governments have decided to suspend classes for an extended period of time.

Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes in schools beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Can't view the list? Click here.)