Walang Pasok: Extended class suspensions due to 'Paeng' aftermath
November 1, 2022 | 3:34pm
MANILA, Philippines — With several areas still reeling from the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae), some local governments have decided to suspend classes for an extended period of time.
Below is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes in schools beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Can't view the list? Click here.)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended