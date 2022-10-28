^

LTFRB waives fees for PUV matrix, franchise verification

Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 4:22pm
LTFRB waives fees for PUV matrix, franchise verification
Commuters lined up as they wait for a jeepney ride along Philippine Coconut Authority (PHILCOA) in Quezon City on August 14, 2022.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — After recording a low number of fare matrix applicants, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has waived the franchise verification fee for processing the fare matrix/guide and deferred the fare matrix/guide filing fee payment starting Friday.

This comes after the board in late September approved fare hikes across all forms of road-based transportation amid skyrocketing fuel prices. 

The fare matrix guide is a required document before any driver or operator can charge higher fares that gives operators and drivers authority to charge the higher fares based on the issued decision of the LTFRB that implemented the fare increase.

Per LTFRB Resolution No. 173, PUV operators can now pay the filing fee of P520 for the fare matrix either on the day of applying or not later than Sept. 30, 2023. The resolution signed Thursday also effectively waives the P40 franchise verification fee for processing the fare matrix/guide. 

Based on LTFRB data, only 36 percent or a little over 73,000 of the total number of PUVs have been issued with a fare guide of the over 256,000 PUVs covered by the fare increase all over the country.

The agency in an advisory sent to reporters also reminded PUV operators and drivers that they cannot charge higher fares if they do not have the fare matrix/guide posted inside their vehicles and visible to passengers.

The LTFRB warned that anyone caught violating the policy will be subject to appropriate punishment based on Joint Administrative Order 2014-01 and the conditions contained in their Certificate of Public Convenience.

