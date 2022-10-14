^

Signal No. 1 hoisted in parts of Northern Luzon due to 'Neneng'

Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Friday raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Northern Luzon due to tropical depression Neneng.

Neneng—the country’s 14th tropical cyclone this year—was last seen 795 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

According to PAGASA, it was packing peak winds of 55 kilometers an hour and gusts of up to 70 kph. It was heading west southwest at 10 kph.

The weather agency hoisted TCWS No. 1 over the following areas:

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)
  • Northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)

What to expect

Strong winds—or strong breeze to near gale strength—will be experienced in areas where TCWS No. 1 is currently hoisted.

According to PAGASA, TCWS No. 2 will likely be the highest wind signal that will be raised.

Neneng will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains to Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Apayao, Kalinga and Ilocos Norte on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will affect Isabela and the rest of Ilocos region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

PAGASA added that a marine gale warning remained in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

The surge of northeasterly surface wind flow and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small sea vessels.

Neneng is expected to make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday. It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

The cyclone may reach tropical storm category by Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

Neneng’s track

  • Oct. 15, 2022 02:00 a.m. - 600 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Oct. 15, 2022 02:00 p.m. - 365 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Oct. 16, 2022 02:00 a.m. - 195 km east Southeast of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Oct. 16, 2022 02:00 p.m. - Over the coastal waters of Calayan Island, Cagayan
  • Oct. 17, 2022 02:00 a.m. - 195 km west Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Oct. 17, 2022 02:00 p.m. - 295 km west Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 18, 2022 02:00 p.m. - 425 km west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 19, 2022 02:00 p.m. - 625 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (outside PAR)

