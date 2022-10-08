Groups slam Marcos adminâ€™s failure to address economic crisis in first 100 days

Groups slam Marcos admin’s failure to address economic crisis in first 100 days

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr takes his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at The National Museum of Fine Arts on June 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Groups are criticizing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s first 100 days in office after they were dissatisfied with how he addressed the country’s most pressing issues.

“The past 100 days have been more about posturing, rhetoric, and image-building, rather than actual problem solving,” Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. said in a Facebook post.

Reyes said the first 100 days of a president should have given its constituents a picture on how it plans to address crises, noting that Marcos had promised to create a comprehensive plan for the country’s economy.

However, the Filipino people have yet to see where or how this plan would go.

“We do not see real, comprehensive solutions, only speeches aimed at pleasing foreign interests and the social elite,” Reyes said.

Neglected economic crisis

Anakpawis party-list, fisherfolk organization Pambansang lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), and farmers’ group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said Marcos Jr.’s administration has failed to address the economic crisis.

“Tumataas na presyo ng pagkain, bilihin at serbisyo, binagyo na ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda, hindi pa rin tinablan ng hiya si Marcos Jr., at nagpatuloy ito sa luho at hindi pagresolba sa krisis sa pagkain at ekonomiya,” Anakpawis-party-list National President Ariel Casilao said in a statement.

(Even with the rising food prices, cost of goods and services, farmers and fishers getting battered by a recent storm, Marcos Jr. still did not feel ashamed and continued to live in luxury instead of solving the country’s food and economic crisis.)

The country’s September inflation print quickened 6.9% year-on-year in September, latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed. This is higher than the 6.3% logged in August, exceeding the national government’s target of 2-4% this year but is well-within the 6.6% to 7.1% forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for the month of September.

The country’s economic team already admitted that it is unlikely the country would meet its inflation target this year.

A nationwide survey of 1,200 by polling firm Pulse Asia showed that a majority or 42% of their respondents were unhappy with how Marcos is dealing with the country’s staggering inflation rate, while only 31% said they were satisfied.

Farmers and fisherfolk noted that prices of commodities, transportation, and other utility costs are rising without substantial aid or subsidies from the government.

“Sa halip na palakasin ang lokal na produksyon — importasyon pa rin ang palaging tugon ng gobyerno. Mag-iimport ng asukal, bigas, isda at iba pa,” KMP said in a separate statement. “Malulugmok lalo at babagsak ang kita ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda.”

(Instead of finding ways to boost local production — the government’s response has always been to import. Import sugar, rice, fish and others. This would further cause farmers and fishermen’s income to decline.)

PAMALAKAYA: Address fishing sector’s bankruptcy

Activist fishers’ group PAMALAKAYA is calling on the government to address the sector’s recovery from its “utmost bankruptcy.”

This includes a P15,000 worth of production subsidy, which can cover at least two month’s worth of fuel. The amount is similar to farmers’ production subsidy request.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ “Fuel Assistance to Fisherfolk” under its 2023 budget totaled P489.6 million. This means that subsidy can only be provided to 32,600 of the two million registered fisherfolk across the country.

The group is also calling on the government to rid of the import-liberalization policies that hit local production.

Karapatan: Human rights violations continue

Meanwhile, rights group Karapatan noted that human rights violations continue under Marcos’ administration due to drug war policies and counterinsurgency pograms.

“There has been no let-up in extrajudicial killings, red-tagging, threats and intimidation, and other state-sponsored attacks against dissenters and communities, even in the midst of the worsening impacts of the economic crisis on the poor majority,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay.

Karapatan has recorded the following rights violations:

39 victims of illegal arrest, with 37 still detained under trumped-up criminal charges

10 extrajudicial killings since July 1: Civilians copra farmer Crisanto Lagardilla, indigenous people’s leader Dante Yumanaw, nine year-old Kyllene Casao, Pompeo Landisa, peasants Jovel Agudez and Maximo Digmo, couple Greg and Buging Cantilla, daycare teacher Christina Jacolbe, her daughter Everly Kee, and their family friend Roldan Montero

Five disappearances: women’s rights advocates Ma. Elena Pampoza and Elgene Mungcal, peasant couple Geral Ganti and Dalen Alipo-on, and indigenous people’s organizer Steve Tauli

The group also criticized Marcos’ decision not to rejoin the International Criminal Court, which is trying to pursue an investigation on the previous administration’s deadly “war on drugs.” Karapatan said it reflects Marcos’ “indifference to pursuing justice and accountability for the anti-drug campaign-related killings.”

‘Lavish living’ hit

Marcos and his family’s recent weekend trip to Singapore for the Formula One Grand Prix just days after super typhoon Karding battered the country was also pointed out by the activists, saying that it shows how disconnected Marcos is.

Groups have called on the administration to prioritize issues to help citizens deal with the worsening economic crisis.

“If this were the F1 Grand Prix, it is a sad race to the bottom for our country,” BAYAN’s Reyes said. — with reports from Ramon Royandoyan, Ian Nicolas Cigaral, and Kristine Joy Patag

