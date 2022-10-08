^

Headlines

Groups slam Marcos admin’s failure to address economic crisis in first 100 days

Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 12:40pm
Groups slam Marcos adminâ€™s failure to address economic crisis in first 100 days
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr takes his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at The National Museum of Fine Arts on June 30, 2022.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Groups are criticizing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s first 100 days in office after they were dissatisfied with how he addressed the country’s most pressing issues.

“The past 100 days have been more about posturing, rhetoric, and image-building, rather than actual problem solving,” Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. said in a Facebook post.

Reyes said the first 100 days of a president should have given its constituents a picture on how it plans to address crises, noting that Marcos had promised to create a comprehensive plan for the country’s economy.

However, the Filipino people have yet to see where or how this plan would go.

“We do not see real, comprehensive solutions, only speeches aimed at pleasing foreign interests and the social elite,” Reyes said. 

Neglected economic crisis

Anakpawis party-list, fisherfolk organization Pambansang lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), and farmers’ group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) said Marcos Jr.’s administration has failed to address the economic crisis.

“Tumataas na presyo ng pagkain, bilihin at serbisyo, binagyo na ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda, hindi pa rin tinablan ng hiya si Marcos Jr., at nagpatuloy ito sa luho at hindi pagresolba sa krisis sa pagkain at ekonomiya,” Anakpawis-party-list National President Ariel Casilao said in a statement.

(Even with the rising food prices, cost of goods and services, farmers and fishers getting battered by a recent storm, Marcos Jr. still did not feel ashamed and continued to live in luxury instead of solving the country’s food and economic crisis.)

The country’s September inflation print quickened 6.9% year-on-year in September, latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed. This is higher than the 6.3% logged in August, exceeding the national government’s target of 2-4% this year but is well-within the 6.6% to 7.1% forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for the month of September. 

The country’s economic team already admitted that it is unlikely the country would meet its inflation target this year.

A nationwide survey of 1,200 by polling firm Pulse Asia showed that a majority or 42% of their respondents were unhappy with how Marcos is dealing with the country’s staggering inflation rate, while only 31% said they were satisfied.

READ: Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem — survey

Farmers and fisherfolk noted that prices of commodities, transportation, and other utility costs are rising without substantial aid or subsidies from the government.

“Sa halip na palakasin ang lokal na produksyon — importasyon pa rin ang palaging tugon ng gobyerno. Mag-iimport ng asukal, bigas, isda at iba pa,” KMP said in a separate statement. “Malulugmok lalo at babagsak ang kita ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda.”

(Instead of finding ways to boost local production — the government’s response has always been to import. Import sugar, rice, fish and others. This would further cause farmers and fishermen’s income to decline.)

PAMALAKAYA: Address fishing sector’s bankruptcy

Activist fishers’ group PAMALAKAYA is calling on the government to address the sector’s recovery from its “utmost bankruptcy.” 

This includes a P15,000 worth of production subsidy, which can cover at least two month’s worth of fuel. The amount is similar to farmers’ production subsidy request.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ “Fuel Assistance to Fisherfolk” under its 2023 budget totaled P489.6 million. This means that subsidy can only be provided to 32,600 of the two million registered fisherfolk across the country.

The group is also calling on the government to rid of the import-liberalization policies that hit local production.

Karapatan: Human rights violations continue

Meanwhile, rights group Karapatan noted that human rights violations continue under Marcos’ administration due to drug war policies and counterinsurgency pograms.

“There has been no let-up in extrajudicial killings, red-tagging, threats and intimidation, and other state-sponsored attacks against dissenters and communities, even in the midst of the worsening impacts of the economic crisis on the poor majority,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay.

Karapatan has recorded the following rights violations: 

  • 39 victims of illegal arrest, with 37 still detained under trumped-up criminal charges
  • 10 extrajudicial killings since July 1: Civilians copra farmer Crisanto Lagardilla, indigenous people’s leader Dante Yumanaw, nine year-old Kyllene Casao, Pompeo Landisa, peasants Jovel Agudez and Maximo Digmo, couple Greg and Buging Cantilla, daycare teacher Christina Jacolbe, her daughter Everly Kee, and their family friend Roldan Montero
  • Five disappearances: women’s rights advocates Ma. Elena Pampoza and Elgene Mungcal, peasant couple Geral Ganti and Dalen Alipo-on, and indigenous people’s organizer Steve Tauli

The group also criticized Marcos’ decision not to rejoin the International Criminal Court, which is trying to pursue an investigation on the previous administration’s deadly “war on drugs.” Karapatan said it reflects Marcos’ “indifference to pursuing justice and accountability for the anti-drug campaign-related killings.”

‘Lavish living’ hit

Marcos and his family’s recent weekend trip to Singapore for the Formula One Grand Prix just days after super typhoon Karding battered the country was also pointed out by the activists, saying that it shows how disconnected Marcos is.

READ: Farmers slam Marcos' reported F1 Singapore weekend after typhoon

Groups have called on the administration to prioritize issues to help citizens deal with the worsening economic crisis.

“If this were the F1 Grand Prix, it is a sad race to the bottom for our country,” BAYAN’s Reyes said. — with reports from Ramon Royandoyan, Ian Nicolas Cigaral, and Kristine Joy Patag

 

Read Philstar.com’s special reports on Marcos' first 100 days:

FIRST 100 DAYS

MARCOS 100
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After series of resignations in first 100 days, are cracks emerging in Marcos&rsquo; unity?

After series of resignations in first 100 days, are cracks emerging in Marcos’ unity?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Unity was the selling point of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidential campaign, but with successive resignations hitting his...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon Volcano's alert status raised to level 2

Mayon Volcano's alert status raised to level 2

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
Phivolcs advised the public to be vigilant and refrain from entering the six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone to minimize...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker: High survey ratings mean Marcos Jr. on right track

Speaker: High survey ratings mean Marcos Jr. on right track

By Shiela Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The high public approval ratings of the administration in Pulse Asia’s performance survey are an indication that President...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;More fun in Philippines&rsquo; will evolve &ndash; DOT chief

‘More fun in Philippines’ will evolve – DOT chief

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The country’s “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” slogan will not be scrapped, but will rather “evolve”...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US reinforce alliance with joint military drills

Philippines, US reinforce alliance with joint military drills

14 hours ago
Philippine and United States Marines stormed a beach near a disputed rocky outcrop in the South China Sea yesterday as part...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Full force Comelec to render swift decisions

Full force Comelec to render swift decisions

By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will now be able to render decisions on poll-related petitions, Comelec Chairman George Garcia...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines faces highest disaster risk worldwide &ndash; study

Philippines faces highest disaster risk worldwide – study

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
A new international report found the Philippines to have the highest disaster risk from natural hazards among 193 countr...
Headlines
fbtw
Google, DICT partner to make Pinoys more tech-savvy

Google, DICT partner to make Pinoys more tech-savvy

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
Google Philippines has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Philippines reinforce alliance with joint military drills

US, Philippines reinforce alliance with joint military drills

By Mikhail Flores | 21 hours ago
US and Philippine marines stormed a beach near a disputed rocky outcrop in the South China Sea on Friday as part of joint...
Headlines
fbtw
Broadcaster assaulted outside station after hosting program

Broadcaster assaulted outside station after hosting program

23 hours ago
Four masked men in hoodies reportedly beat up a broadcaster just outside a radio station in Iloilo City after he finished...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with