Health workers stage protest at DOH office

MANILA, Philippines — A group of health care workers, who have yet to receive payment for their services during the pandemic, yesterday staged a protest rally in front of the Department of Health (DOH) office in Manila.

The protesters, members of the Alliance of Filipino Workers - Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (AFW-SENTRO), demanded immediate and serious prioritization of health care workers.

AFW-SENTRO is one of the largest federations of health care workers in private hospitals.

“The government seriously considers our frontliners as the nation’s heroes, but most of them do not feel the sincerity of these pronouncements,” AFW president Rene Capito said.

He said the provision of allowances and support such as the MAT or meals, accommodation and transportation; SRA or special risk allowance, and OCA or one COVID allowance has been inconsistent across many hospitals.

“Some have received only a portion of the promised assistance, others were compensated only once, and there were even cases of workers not receiving any of the benefits,” Capito said.

The group lamented that wages remained low for most health workers despite the danger they face daily while serving the people.

The group dared the Department of Health and the Marcos administration to show their genuine concern for health workers.

“We demand the adequate, comprehensive and timely provision of allowances and benefits for all those employed in private hospitals across the country,” the group said.