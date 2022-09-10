DSWD closes online application for educational aid

Distribution of the educational assistance payout, some beneficiaries received their cash assistance at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) office along Gastambide Street in Manila on August 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said Saturday that his department has closed online applications for its educational assistance program for indigent students as it can no longer accommodate any more registrants.

Over two million have signed up for the program, but Tulfo said over DZBB that they could not add any more beneficiaries due to the lack of funding.

“We can’t possibly add more to the two million,” he said in Filipino.

Those who were not able to register online may still be able to receive aid from district lawmakers, Tulfo said, as the DSWD and the House of Representatives leadership are partnering for this program.

Tulfo said P1.5 billion is allotted for the program and that around P600 million to P800 million has been doled out.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development under Tulfo has been handing out cash aid to up to three students per indigent family.

Elementary students can get P1,000, high school students can get P2,000, senior high school students can get P3,000 and tertiary students can get P4,000. — Xave Gregorio