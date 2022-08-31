Gardo moves over Philippine Sea; Super typhoon Hinnamnor to enter PAR Wednesday night

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Gardo is meandering over the Philippine Sea Wednesday morning, while Super typhoon Hinnamnor may enter the country’s jurisdiction this evening, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Gardo was last seen 1,130 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon, with peak winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is heading north northwest at 10 kph.

Weather forecasters said the tropical depression is unlikely to have a direct effect on the country’s weather conditions and sea conditions of its coastal waters.

It will “degenerate into a remnant low” this afternoon or evening as Hinnamnor starts to assimilate its circulation.

Super typhoon

Hinnamnor was last spotted 1,305 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon. PAGASA said it further intensified, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gusts of up to 240 km.

Moving west southwest at 30 kph, Hinnamnor is expected to enter the PAR region Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. Once inside the country’s jurisdiction, it will be named Henry.

“The extent of tropical cyclone winds of Hinnamnor may continue to expand in the coming days as it moves towards the northern Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said, adding the possibility of raising wind signals over Extreme Northern Luzon is possible.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains associated with the super typhoon’s outermost rainbands may affect Extreme Northern Luzon starting late Thursday or Friday. Hinnamnor may also enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over the western section of Luzon beginning Friday.

It may also trigger rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon. Such conditions may be dangerous for those using small seacrafts.

According to the weather agency, the cyclone is forecast to decelerate while over the northern Philippine Sea. It may become “almost stationary” by late Thursday through Friday.

Hinnamnor may reach a peak intensity of 205 kph before it gradually weakens as it enters its quasi-stationary phase. It may be downgraded to typhoon category by Friday.

Gardo’s track

2 p.m., August 31: 1,140 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

2 a.m., September 1: 1,060 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

Hinnamnor’s track

8 a.m. August 31: 1,070 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

8 p.m., August 31: 810 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

8 a.m., September 1: 580 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 p.m., September 1: 465 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 a.m., September 2: 440 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 p.m., September 2: 450 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 p.m., September 3: 560 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

8 p.m., September 4: 785 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico