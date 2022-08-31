^

Headlines

Gardo moves over Philippine Sea; Super typhoon Hinnamnor to enter PAR Wednesday night

Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 8:57am
Gardo moves over Philippine Sea; Super typhoon Hinnamnor to enter PAR Wednesday night
Satellite image shows Tropical depression Gardo and Super typhoon Hinnamnor on August 31, 2022.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Gardo is meandering over the Philippine Sea Wednesday morning, while Super typhoon Hinnamnor may enter the country’s jurisdiction this evening, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Gardo was last seen 1,130 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon, with peak winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is heading north northwest at 10 kph.

Weather forecasters said the tropical depression is unlikely to have a direct effect on the country’s weather conditions and sea conditions of its coastal waters.

It will “degenerate into a remnant low” this afternoon or evening as Hinnamnor starts to assimilate its circulation.

Super typhoon

Hinnamnor was last spotted 1,305 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon. PAGASA said it further intensified, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gusts of up to 240 km.

Moving west southwest at 30 kph, Hinnamnor is expected to enter the PAR region Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning. Once inside the country’s jurisdiction, it will be named Henry.

“The extent of tropical cyclone winds of Hinnamnor may continue to expand in the coming days as it moves towards the northern Philippine Sea,” PAGASA said, adding the possibility of raising wind signals over Extreme Northern Luzon is possible.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains associated with the super typhoon’s outermost rainbands may affect Extreme Northern Luzon starting late Thursday or Friday. Hinnamnor may also enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over the western section of Luzon beginning Friday.

It may also trigger rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon. Such conditions may be dangerous for those using small seacrafts.

According to the weather agency, the cyclone is forecast to decelerate while over the northern Philippine Sea. It may become “almost stationary” by late Thursday through Friday.

Hinnamnor may reach a peak intensity of 205 kph before it gradually weakens as it enters its quasi-stationary phase. It may be downgraded to typhoon category by Friday.

Gardo’s track

  • 2 p.m., August 31: 1,140 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • 2 a.m., September 1: 1,060 km east of Extreme Northern Luzon

Hinnamnor’s track

  • 8 a.m. August 31: 1,070 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • 8 p.m., August 31: 810 km northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • 8 a.m., September 1: 580 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 p.m., September 1: 465 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 a.m., September 2: 440 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 p.m., September 2: 450 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 p.m., September 3: 560 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • 8 p.m., September 4: 785 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

GARDOPH

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sebastian merely suspended &ndash; Palace

Sebastian merely suspended – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Agriculture undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian who had signed the unauthorized order on the importation of 300,000 metric tons...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines joins 5 countries removing proof of vax in HEIs

Philippines joins 5 countries removing proof of vax in HEIs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Philippines now joins five other countries that removed the requirement for higher education institution students and...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee threatens to take funds from NCDA

Imee threatens to take funds from NCDA

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
For failure to provide basic information like the total number of persons with disabilities, Sen. Imee Marcos has threatened...
Headlines
fbtw

Palace to study joint-exploration of West Philippine Sea with China

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
The Marcos administration will study the proposal to conduct joint oil and gas explorations with China in the West Philippine Sea, Malacañang announced yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Government threatening private hospitals lacking manpower with closure &ndash; PHAPI

Government threatening private hospitals lacking manpower with closure – PHAPI

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Private hospitals lacking manpower are now being threatened with closure by the government, an association of private hospitals...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;President Marcos respects press freedom&rsquo;

‘President Marcos respects press freedom’

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
As the country observed National Press Freedom Day for the first time yesterday, the Office of the Press Secretary gave assurance...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression Gardo to bring rains over Luzon

Tropical Depression Gardo to bring rains over Luzon

By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
The trough of Tropical Depression Gardo is expected to bring rains over parts of Luzon today, as the state weather bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP wants Facebook, YouTube to disclose data on OSAEC

PNP wants Facebook, YouTube to disclose data on OSAEC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday filed before the Department of Justice warrants against Facebook and YouTube to compel...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker urges review of SRA mandate

Lawmaker urges review of SRA mandate

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Amid the sugar importation mess, a senior administration lawmaker proposed yesterday a review of the mandate of the Sugar...
Headlines
fbtw
DOST, DENR tackle priorities in Cabinet meet

DOST, DENR tackle priorities in Cabinet meet

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The priority programs of the science and environment departments, including efforts related to food, energy and water security,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with