Two still missing from MV Asia Philippines ferry fire in Batangas â€” Coast Guard

Two still missing from MV Asia Philippines ferry fire in Batangas — Coast Guard

In this photo by the Philippine Coast Guard, PCG personnel are seen responding to the situation of the MV Asia Philippines ferry which caught fire off the coast of Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — Two passengers are still missing from the MV Asia Philippines ferry that caught fire off a Batangas port on Friday evening, the Philippine Coast Guard disclosed.

Of the 49 passengers and 38 crew that were listed aboard the vessel, only the two remain missing. Among those on board were three students, one minor, two senior citizens, and three persons with disability.

One of the rescued individuals, a 43-year-old woman, was brought to the nearest hospital for medical attention due to an injury.

According to a communication from the management group of Starlite Ferries Inc., the fuel tank of the MV Asia only had space to store some 16,000 liters of automotive diesel oil. Its maximum passenger capacity is 402.

As of press time, a joint team sent by the PCG is currently aboard the remains of the ferry searching for the two passengers. This story will be updated as the situation progresses.

"The joint team is checking if the two pax are still missing; were rescued and immediately went home before documentation, or their names were repeated on the list," the PCG told reporters in a text message.

What happened?

The main cause of the fire is still unclear, the PCG said.

Initial reports from the Coast Guard say that the vessel departed from Port of Calapan en route to Batangas Port when it caught fire in the waters of the Batangas Anchorage area.

The PCG also added that based on the joint team's assessment, there were no traces of an oil spill or an oil sheen found within the vicinity waters of the MV Asia.

Per the joint team's initial investigation, the Coast Guard said, 90% of the third deck and 80 percent of the second deck were consumed by fire. It was also reported that the ship tilted as a result of the incident.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, is plagued by poor sea transport, with its badly regulated boats prone to overcrowding and accidents.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.