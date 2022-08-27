^

Headlines

Two still missing from MV Asia Philippines ferry fire in Batangas — Coast Guard

Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 10:53am
Two still missing from MV Asia Philippines ferry fire in Batangas â€” Coast Guard
In this photo by the Philippine Coast Guard, PCG personnel are seen responding to the situation of the MV Asia Philippines ferry which caught fire off the coast of Batangas.
Release / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Two passengers are still missing from the MV Asia Philippines ferry that caught fire off a Batangas port on Friday evening, the Philippine Coast Guard disclosed. 

Of the 49 passengers and 38 crew that were listed aboard the vessel, only the two remain missing. Among those on board were three students, one minor, two senior citizens, and three persons with disability. 

One of the rescued individuals, a 43-year-old woman, was brought to the nearest hospital for medical attention due to an injury.

According to a communication from the management group of Starlite Ferries Inc., the fuel tank of the MV Asia only had space to store some 16,000 liters of automotive diesel oil. Its maximum passenger capacity is 402.

As of press time, a joint team sent by the PCG is currently aboard the remains of the ferry searching for the two passengers. This story will be updated as the situation progresses. 

"The joint team is checking if the two pax are still missing; were rescued and immediately went home before documentation, or their names were repeated on the list," the PCG told reporters in a text message. 

What happened?

The main cause of the fire is still unclear, the PCG said. 

Initial reports from the Coast Guard say that the vessel departed from Port of Calapan en route to Batangas Port when it caught fire in the waters of the Batangas Anchorage area.

The PCG also added that based on the joint team's assessment, there were no traces of an oil spill or an oil sheen found within the vicinity waters of the MV Asia.

Per the joint team's initial investigation, the Coast Guard said, 90% of the third deck and 80 percent of the second deck were consumed by fire. It was also reported that the ship tilted as a result of the incident. 

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, is plagued by poor sea transport, with its badly regulated boats prone to overcrowding and accidents.

with a report from Agence France-Presse 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate sees passage of revised SIM card bill

Senate sees passage of revised SIM card bill

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The SIM Card Registration Bill is expected to hurdle the Senate quickly, given the support of a majority of members of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel seen up by P5, gasoline by P1

Diesel seen up by P5, gasoline by P1

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Pump prices are set to rise again next week amid the uptrend in the international market.
Headlines
fbtw
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority
play

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker wants stronger, expanded coverage of Anti-Bullying Law

Lawmaker wants stronger, expanded coverage of Anti-Bullying Law

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
A neophyte lawmaker has filed a bill in the House of Representatives that will amend the Anti-Bullying Law by expanding...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 cases declining across the country &ndash; DOH

COVID-19 cases declining across the country – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in the country, including in the National Capital Region, are on a decline, the Department of Health reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP denies visits for detained ex-senator De Lima's birthday

PNP denies visits for detained ex-senator De Lima's birthday

12 minutes ago
"It is outrageous! We were on our way to visit Leila de Lima on her birthday when our request made weeks ago was just now...
Headlines
fbtw
After disowning red-tagging posts, PNP cries foul over 'fake news' on social media resurfacing solved cases

After disowning red-tagging posts, PNP cries foul over 'fake news' on social media resurfacing solved cases

1 hour ago
“I call the attention of our public to be more mindful of what we are posting in our social media sites and refrain...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic managers brief House on P5.268 trillion national budget

Economic managers brief House on P5.268 trillion national budget

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
President Marcos’ economic managers briefed leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday on the proposed P5.268-trillion...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows support for MSMEs

Marcos vows support for MSMEs

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Revitalizing micro, small and medium enterprises is a promise President Marcos intends to keep as he hailed the sector yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Source of 4th monkeypox case still unknown

Source of 4th monkeypox case still unknown

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
It might take a little longer to identify the source of infection of the country’s fourth monkeypox case, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with