^

Headlines

DOH not recommending lockdown due to monkeypox cases

Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 2:21pm
DOH not recommending lockdown due to monkeypox cases
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of monkeypox virus (orange) on the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (green).
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

MANILA, Philippines — The imposition of movement restrictions would not be necessary following the detection of a monkeypox case in Iloilo, the Department of Health said.

“The DOH does not recommend lockdown due to the confirmation of a fourth case of monkeypox residing in Iloilo,” the DOH said in a statement Thursday evening.

The country’s fourth case of monkeypox has no travel history to or from a country with confirmed infections. Authorities are still tracing the other contacts of the fourth case to determine if there has been a local transmission of the virus.

“For now we cannot say 100% and with certainty that this is a local transmission because we have not established the facts yet,” Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, DOH officer-in-charge, said in a briefing Friday.

The agency also said the country’s preventive measures for monkeypox “will act as if such (local transmission) is happening.”

“[Local governments] are doing intensive surveillance. All people with suspected monkeypox are immediately investigated and tested. That is the key for us to prevent further transmission,” Vergeire said.

Hesitant

According to Vergeire, the country’s fourth monkeypox case is still undergoing isolation, but the patient is “continuously healing.”

She added the case is hesitant to provide more information after the patient’s photos were posted on social media.

The official asked media outlets and the public to preserve and respect the identity and the privacy of individuals infected with monkeypox.

The World Health Organization declared the surge in monkeypox infections outside the endemic African countries an international public health emergency on July 23.

According to the WHO, monkeypox spreads from person to person through close contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, including through face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, including sexual contact. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

MONKEYPOX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority
play

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
Women legislators elect new officers

Women legislators elect new officers

15 hours ago
Women lawmakers have “a long way to go,” Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez of Tingog party-list said during the organizational...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace confident National ID printing, distribution on track

Palace confident National ID printing, distribution on track

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority has transferred to the Philippine Postal Corp. some 17.6 million physical national ID...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals ready for surge in monkeypox cases

Private hospitals ready for surge in monkeypox cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Private hospitals are ready to handle monkeypox cases, a hospital group said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
PLLO, Pagcor execs named

PLLO, Pagcor execs named

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has named a former lawmaker as chief of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, which collaborates with...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Win for press freedom': Bulatlat says website now accessible

'Win for press freedom': Bulatlat says website now accessible

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 minutes ago
Bulatlat said it welcomes the “apparent unblocking” of its website following the filing of a petition for indirect...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr wants Congress to give &lsquo;Libreng Sakay&rsquo; more funds to operate in 2023

DOTr wants Congress to give ‘Libreng Sakay’ more funds to operate in 2023

4 hours ago
"We are appealing that the service contracting program be funded so that next year the Libreng Sakay program can continue...it...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 71K people affected by Florita &mdash; NDRRMC

Over 71K people affected by Florita — NDRRMC

4 hours ago
In its latest report, NDRRMC said 17,510 families or 71,468 people have been affected by Florita in Ilocos region, Cagayan...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Media actually did report on issues of online abuse of children

Fact check: Media actually did report on issues of online abuse of children

5 hours ago
Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo claimed that the media did not report on the online sexual abuse and...
Headlines
fbtw
3 confirmed dead due to Florita

3 confirmed dead due to Florita

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Three persons were reported to have died because of Severe Tropical Storm Florita, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with