PH-based diplomats stand with Ukraine as it continues fight for sovereignty

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidency press office on August 23, 2022 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a ceremony to mark the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine in Kyiv.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 20 diplomats based in the Philippines have conveyed their support to Ukraine on its 31st independence anniversary as the embattled country continues to fight for its sovereignty.

Ukraine’s independence anniversary from the Soviet Union also marks six months since Russia's invasion on February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation.”

“We have greater resolve than ever to stand with Ukraine and affirm its right to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to defend itself, and to choose its own future,” the foreign envoys wrote in their joint statement on Wednesday.

The diplomats called Russia’s aggression “brutal, unprovoked, and unjustifiable,” vowing their “strong opposition to any unilateral action that seeks to undermine the international rules-based system that underpins global peace, prosperity, and security.”

“We condemn and will not recognize Russia’s continued attempts to re-draw borders by force, which is a blatant violation of international law, and breach of the United Nations Charter,” they wrote.

The signatories of the joint statement include:

Ambassador-designate of Australia Ms. Hae Kyong Yu

Ambassador of Belgium H.E. Michel Parys

Ambassasdor of Canada H.E. Peter MacArthur

Embassy of the Czech Republic Chargé d’affaires Mr. Dalibor Mi?ka

Royal Danish Embassy Chargé d’affaires Mr. Peter Dalberg

Embassy of Finland Chargée d’affaires Ms. Laura Hassinen

Embassy of France Chargé d’affaires Mr. Fabrice Fize

Embassy of Germany Chargée d’affaires Ms. Laura Oexle

Ambassador of Japan H.E. Kazuhiko Koshikawa

Ambassador-designate of the Netherlands Ms. Marielle Geraedts

Ambassador of New Zealand H.E. Peter Kell

Royal Norwegian Embassy Chargé d’affaires Mr. William Westerveld Jensen

Embassy of Poland Chargée d’affaires Ms. Anna Krzak-Danel

Ambassador of Romania H.E. R?du?a Dana Matache

Embassy of Spain Chargée d’affaires Carmela Barcia Bustelo

Ambassador of Sweden H.E. Annika Thunborg

Ambassador of the United Kingdom H.E. Laure Beaufils

Ambassador of the United States H.E. Marykay Loss Carlson

Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union H.E. Luc Véron

"We salute the courage and resolve of the Ukrainian people in their defence of their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in their fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future," they said.

Consequences of war felt in Manila

The foreign envoys also stressed that the war's consequences are felt in the Philippines through the rising prices of commodities.

“These effects are exacerbating poverty during a critical period of the country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the joint statement read.

While the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippines does not have a statement to commemorate the occasion, the department said Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo already sent his greetings to his counterpart in Ukraine.

The Philippines earlier this year joined 140 other countries, which form nearly two-thirds of United Nations (UN) member states, in a strongly-worded UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s humanitarian abuses in Ukraine.

READ: Philippines joins major UNGA vote blaming Russia for atrocities in Ukraine

Since Russia’s invasion, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has logged over 6.657 million individuals who left Ukraine and sought refuge in other areas in Europe.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the other hand, recorded 13,477 civilian casualties in Ukraine so far but warns that actual figures may be higher. The agency said most of the casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons.

“We continue to commit to demonstrating global solidarity through working to address the international repercussions of Russia’s aggression, especially on the most vulnerable,” the diplomats' joint statement read.

‘Until the end’

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised in his independence day address that Ukraine will fight back “until the end.”

Zelensky said all of its 25 regions will not give in to any concession or compromise.

"We don't care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end," Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday.

"We have been holding strong for six months. It's tough but we have clenched our fists and we are fighting for our destiny.” — with reports from Agence France-Presse