Philippines joins major UNGA vote blaming Russia for atrocities in Ukraine

Asylum seekers from Ukraine wait for US border authorities to allow them in on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Along with an overwhelming majority, the Philippines backed a strongly worded United Nations General Assembly resolution that condemns humanitarian abuses Russia has committed in Ukraine and demands an end to the war.

In a tweet, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday evening said the country would be voting for the non-binding resolution drafted by France and Mexico “on the heartless and cruel humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine.”

The Philippines joined 140 other countries or almost two-thirds of UN member states in approving the resolution, which was also sponsored by over 90 countries.

In an earlier tweet, Locsin said the vote “expressed not just our solidarity with Ukraine, but our admiration for Poland whose capital Warsaw was the worst destroyed in World War 2 followed by Manila.”

“We are honored to stand with Poland,” Manila's top diplomat said.

How nations voted on the Draft resolution A/ES-11/L.2 condemning Russia's violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Ukraine.



Thursday's vote came after the adoption of a similar non-binding resolution on March 2 that demanded Russia immediately cease its use of force—a vote that was approved by virtually the same margin.

Millions seeking refuge

It has been a month since Russia invaded Ukraine. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ operational data portal, over 3.67 million have fled Ukraine as of March 23.

Majority or 2.17 million of those who left the country sought refuge in Poland, while the others are in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, the Russian Federation, Slovakia and Belarus.

UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi, in a statement dated March 24, said the war is the “fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Second World War.”

“An additional 6.5 million people have been displaced within Ukraine’s borders, and at least 13 million are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation,” Grandi said.

Civilian infrastructure inside Ukraine has “been laid to waste,” forcing food, water and medicine shortages, the UNCHR said. It also mentioned that bringing in aid “remains dangerous and challenging.”

The UNHCR, other UN agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and non-governmental organizations are bringing in humanitarian aid to Ukraine via emergency shelters, providing cash assistance, helping refugees cross borders, among others.

Locally, the Philippine government has assisted more than 405 Filipinos to either fly back home or exit Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola on Wednesday reported that 342 Filipinos have been repatriated, while 63 have been evacuated out of Ukraine.

Philippines also backs ICJ ruling vs Russia

The Department of Foreign Affairs similarly expressed its "full support" for the International Court of Justice’s order issued March 16 requesting provisional measures under the Genocide Convention to prevent and punish acts of "genocide" committed in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

A "provisional measure of protection" is roughly equivalent to a restraining order. It also suggests the court has taken up the case as its top priority.

The decision, in this case, orders for the immediate suspension of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, prohibits all Russian entities from furthering military actions and demands that Russia, along with Ukraine, refrains from action to aggravate the conflict.

The Philippines stressed the UN judicial agency's concerns on Russia's use of force, resulting in the “continuing loss of life and human suffering in Ukraine.”

The DFA states, in part:

“The Philippines further urges Russia and Ukraine to abide by the decision of the International Court of Justice and to continue exerting every effort, short of the latter surrendering any portion or particle of a state’s sovereignty and the rights, privileges, and prerogatives pertaining thereto – war is not the worst evil nor is peace at the price of submission– to peacefully settle their dispute in the interest of upholding the rule of law and maintaining international peace and security."

— with reports from Agence France Presse