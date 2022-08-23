LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee starts hearings on sugar fiasco

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform are set to hold their first hearing on the attempt to import thousands of metric tons of sugar into the country despite exceeding requirements.

On the agenda is the privilege speech delivered by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on the issue at the Senate's plenary session last week.

To recall, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. initially rejected and eventually revoked Sugar Order No. 4, the proposal which would have imported 300,000 tons of sugar.

“This recent fiasco has put a spotlight not only on the SRA's blatant disregard for the local sugar industry, but also on its bald-faced attempts to usurp authority," Zubiri said then.

“Why do they want additional importation? My dear colleagues, we were not born yesterday. Most of us know importation is a lucrative business… there’s ‘tongpats’ (kickbacks), there’s an SOP that’s being given. Insiders tell me that’s happening. I’m not saying it happened, but it’s possible (because) why are they pushing for importation?”

Sen. Francis Tolentino, who chairs the committee, said former officials of the Sugar Regulatory Administration were among those summoned.

Then SRA administrator Hermenegildo Serafica resigned last week following Marcos' order.

Tolentino has since promised shorter probes, vowing the committee will not "go on a witch hunt" or "evolve into a political circus."

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, which will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.