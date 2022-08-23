^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee starts hearings on sugar fiasco

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 9:29am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform are set to hold their first hearing on the attempt to import thousands of metric tons of sugar into the country despite exceeding requirements. 

On the agenda is the privilege speech delivered by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on the issue at the Senate's plenary session last week. 

To recall, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. initially rejected and eventually revoked Sugar Order No. 4, the proposal which would have imported 300,000 tons of sugar.  

“This recent fiasco has put a spotlight not only on the SRA's blatant disregard for the local sugar industry, but also on its bald-faced attempts to usurp authority," Zubiri said then.

“Why do they want additional importation? My dear colleagues, we were not born yesterday. Most of us know importation is a lucrative business… there’s ‘tongpats’ (kickbacks), there’s an SOP that’s being given. Insiders tell me that’s happening. I’m not saying it happened, but it’s possible (because) why are they pushing for importation?”

Sen. Francis Tolentino, who chairs the committee, said former officials of the Sugar Regulatory Administration were among those summoned.

Then SRA administrator Hermenegildo Serafica resigned last week following Marcos' order. 

Tolentino has since promised shorter probes, vowing the committee will not "go on a witch hunt" or "evolve into a political circus."

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE, which will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

SUGAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm

PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm

21 hours ago
Florita developed into a tropical storm at 8 a.m., according to PAGASA which said that further intensification is possible...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos swears in new SRA, Pagcor officials

President Marcos swears in new SRA, Pagcor officials

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday swore in newly appointed officials of the Sugar Regulatory Administration as the government stepped...
Headlines
fbtw
What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

By Kaycee Valmonte | 19 hours ago
"Ceding ground to China by claiming that we are not capable of winning a war against them falls into the trap of looking at...
Headlines
fbtw
Signals up as Florita makes landfall today

Signals up as Florita makes landfall today

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Northern and Central Luzon provinces are forecast to experience moderate to intense rainfall as Tropical Storm Florita makes...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: SC voided military tribunal's conviction of civilian Ninoy Aquino

Fact check: SC voided military tribunal's conviction of civilian Ninoy Aquino

16 hours ago
While a military tribunal declared Aquino a criminal, the Supreme Court has said that a military commission does not have...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Florita

LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Florita

By PhilstarLIVE | 35 minutes ago
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Florita that developed into tropical depression just a day from the start...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Isabela as Florita nears Northern Luzon

Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Isabela as Florita nears Northern Luzon

1 hour ago
Florita, which intensified to a severe tropical storm early Tuesday, was last seen over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela....
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on August 23 due to 'Florita'

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on August 23 due to 'Florita'

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Several local governmant units have ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes in schools due to Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD educational cash aid: Who are considered indigents?

DSWD educational cash aid: Who are considered indigents?

By Jonathan de Santos | 2 hours ago
For educational aid, the DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program recognizes "students-in-crisis" as...
Headlines
fbtw
Customs seizes P231 million smuggled sugar, rice

Customs seizes P231 million smuggled sugar, rice

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Customs operatives yesterday swooped down on two warehouses in Caloocan and found thousands of suspected smuggled sacks of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with