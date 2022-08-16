^

Headlines

Philippines detects over 1,000 new BA.5, BA.4 cases

Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 4:27pm
Philippines detects over 1,000 new BA.5, BA.4 cases
People walk past a sidewalk vendor in Quiapo in Manila on August 5, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Tuesday the detection of more than 1,000 additional cases of Omicron subvariants in the Philippines.

There were 1,011 new cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5, according to the DOH. All regions, except the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, have logged at least one individual positive for the new subvariant.

Of the additional cases, 907 people have recovered from COVID-19, two have died, and 53 are still undergoing isolation. Authorities are still verifying the outcomes of the remaining BA.5 cases.

There are currently 5,214 detected BA.5 cases in the country. 

The Philippine Genome Center earlier said the current spike in cases is driven by the BA.5 subvariant.

Meanwhile, 19 more individuals from Soccsksargen, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the Cordillera Administrative Region tested positive for the BA.4 subvariant. The total number of BA.4 cases in the Philippines rose to 168. 

Fifteen of those have recovered, one has died, and three are still undergoing isolation.

The health department also reported that cases in all island groups “are on a plateau.”

It added that the number of severe and critical cases remained below 1,000 as the observed slow upward trend continued.

The DOH recorded 28,008 additional cases—or 4,001 infections per day—from August 8 to 14. The figure was 3% higher than infections logged from a week before.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, however, warned against complacency.

“'Wag muna tayong maging complacent. Tignan natin ang trends hanggang matapos ang linggong ito para makasiguro na talagang pababa na ang kaso. Kahit bumaba ang kaso ay kailangan patuloy tayong nag-cocomply sa ating safety protocols,” Vergeire said in a briefing.

(Let's not be complacent. Let's look at the trends until the end of this week to make sure that the number of cases is really going down. Even if the number of cases decreases, we must continue to comply with our safety protocols.) — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

OMICRON SUBVARIANTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US CDC adds Philippines to &lsquo;high&rsquo; travel risk list

US CDC adds Philippines to ‘high’ travel risk list

8 hours ago
The Philippines, Russia, and Nepal were added to places with Level 3 or “high” risk designation.
Headlines
fbtw
Panganiban returns to DA as undersecretary

Panganiban returns to DA as undersecretary

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Former agriculture secretary Domingo Panganiban has returned to the agency as undersecretary as the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Colegio de San Lorenzo officials in talks with CHED after closure

Colegio de San Lorenzo officials in talks with CHED after closure

7 hours ago
Officials of Colegio de San Lorenzo, which announced its permanent closure coinciding with the first day of classes, are currently...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday hit the plan of the Department of Agriculture to import white onions supposedly to address a shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO, lawmakers call for suspension of NCAP implementation

LTO, lawmakers call for suspension of NCAP implementation

5 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) again called for the temporary suspension of the implementation of the No Contact Apprehension...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate trending downward, but wave not yet over

OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate trending downward, but wave not yet over

3 hours ago
"While cases may have already peaked in the National Capital Region, the trends will need to hold, as trends are still reversible....
Headlines
fbtw
Postponing barangay, SK polls won't save government money after all

Postponing barangay, SK polls won't save government money after all

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia also appealed to Congress not to move the elections to 2024 as the poll...
Headlines
fbtw
Sugar administrator resigns following import mess

Sugar administrator resigns following import mess

4 hours ago
Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has accepted the resignation of Hermenegildo...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P1.4 billion funds for extended EDSA Busway free rides

DBM releases P1.4 billion funds for extended EDSA Busway free rides

6 hours ago
"The Free Ride is a great help and relief in the pockets of commuters, especially for students and those who belong to the...
Headlines
fbtw
30,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded last week

30,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded last week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Close to 30,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country in the past week, the Department of Health reported yest...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with