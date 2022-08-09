^

Headlines

Philippines maintains Alert Level 1 in Israel following Gaza ceasefire

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 12:23pm
Philippines maintains Alert Level 1 in Israel following Gaza ceasefire
A Palestinian youth salvages a toy from the rubble of his house which was destroyed during the latest three days of conflict with Israel ahead of a truce, in Rafah town in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 8, 2022.
AFP / Said Khatib

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is maintaining the Alert Level 1 — a "precautionary" alert — over Israel after a ceasefire was reached in the Gaza Strip, but asks parties to "respect the terms" of the ongoing truce.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said no Filipino was reported harmed. However, the department said it will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of the 106 Filipinos in Gaza.

"The DFA welcomes the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and hopes that the ceasefire holds. We call on parties to exercise restraint and to respect the terms of the ceasefire," the department said in a statement dated August 8. 

Israel has conducted heavy aerial and artillery bombardment in the Gaza Strip since Friday last week. In retaliation, the Israeli army said armed Palestinian groups fired over a thousand rockets.

Gaza’s health ministry said the conflict killed 46, including 16 children, and wounded 360 in the enclave. Israel reportedly insists that some of the civilian deaths were due to the rockets fired by the Palestinian groups.

The Egypt-brokered ceasefire was implemented on Sunday but both parties said they would respond to any form of aggression. The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the situation. 

The Alert Level 1 hoisted means that the Philippines will be in a “precautionary phase.” The DFA said its foreign service posts in Tel Aviv and Amman will keep an eye out on the situation. 

"Despite the ceasefire, the DFA reminds Filipinos in the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas to remain in their residences as much as possible, to avoid public areas, and to continue to monitor the security situation through the Embassies' official communication channels," the DFA said. — with reports from Agence France-Presse  

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

ISRAEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The late president Fidel Ramos will be accorded a state funeral today at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where his...
Headlines
fbtw
State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The late president Fidel Ramos will be accorded a state funeral today at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where his...
Headlines
fbtw
Activist, former VP bet Walden Bello arrested for cyberlibel

Activist, former VP bet Walden Bello arrested for cyberlibel

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
Bello is facing charges filed by former Davao city information officer Jefry Tupas in March this year after Bello called her a...
Headlines
fbtw
More monsoon rains as LPA enters PAR

More monsoon rains as LPA enters PAR

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Another low-pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and will affect the country in the next few ...
Headlines
fbtw
Dengue cases breach 90,000

Dengue cases breach 90,000

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported that dengue cases in the country reached more than 90,000 from January until July...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Meralco rates down for 2nd straight month

Meralco rates down for 2nd straight month

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Meralco rates are down for the second consecutive month due to lower generation and distribution charges.
Headlines
fbtw
No indiscriminate delisting of 4Ps beneficiaries &ndash; Tulfo

No indiscriminate delisting of 4Ps beneficiaries – Tulfo

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo has given assurance that the poorest families now receiving conditional...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to address UN Assembly next month

Marcos to address UN Assembly next month

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
President Marcos is expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly annual gathering of world leaders next month, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

Imee Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Another member of the Senate has tested positive for COVID, but Sen. Imee Marcos was still able to attend yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. seen to address UNGA in September

Marcos Jr. seen to address UNGA in September

17 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez said Marcos Jr. is already on the UNGA speakers’...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with