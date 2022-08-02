^

Headlines

‘Drug war’ victims’ kin still hopeful despite Marcos rejecting Philippines’ return to ICC

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 3:20pm
âDrug warâ victimsâ kin still hopeful despite Marcos rejecting Philippinesâ return to ICC
Relatives of victims of extra-judicial killings attend a memorial mass ahead of All Soul's Day to remember their loved ones slain in the government's war on drugs, at the Commission on Human Rights in Manila on October 29, 2021.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Families of victims of the “War on Drugs” waged by the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte still remain hopeful even as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that the country “has no intention” of rejoining the International Criminal Court, which is pushing for an investigation into the bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“Drug war” victims’ kin were “quite prepared” for Marcos to adopt his predecessor’s stance toward the international court that tries crimes against humanity, but still see “some glimmer of hope” in the president’s previous statements, said lawyer Kristina Conti, who represents “drug war” victims’ families through the group Rise Up for Life and for Rights.

“Marcos claims to want justice for all,” Conti said Tuesday on CNN Philippines’ “The Source.” “And in seeing this and in moving forward in this campaign on the war on drugs, we were thinking that he would not, or no longer continue the bloody campaign as embodied by tokhang.”

Conti is cautious, however, that Marcos' position on not letting the Philippines' rejoin the ICC may also mean that his administration would not cooperate with the tribunal's potential investigation.

As far as Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra is concerned, Marcos considered "the best interests of our country, with utmost regard for our national sovereignty" in deciding not to return to the fold of the ICC.

Oplan “Tokhang” — a portmanteau of Visayan words “toktok,” which means to knock, and “hangyo,” which means to plead — was the name given to the flagship anti-drug campaign of the Duterte administration chiefly orchestrated by former top cop turned Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

The government’s tally as of February 2022 puts the number of people who died in anti-drug operations at 6,235, but human rights groups say this is an undercount as they peg the number of people who have died throughout the campaign closer to 30,000.

Duterte and Dela Rosa are among the officials of the previous administration implicated before the ICC for crimes against humanity by kin of “drug war” victims, who see no other recourse but to seek redress from the international tribunal.

“There is no investigation, genuine and credible enough to mirror what the ICC is doing,” Conti said.

Roque: Duterte to seek restraining order

But lawyer Harry Roque, former presidential spokesperson who now serves as private counsel to Duterte, claimed Tuesday on ANC’s “Headstart” that the ICC should only step in if a country is unwilling or unable to prosecute crimes against humanity, which he said the Philippines is fully capable of doing.

“Our courts, our legal institutions, are neither unwilling or unable and complainants should file their cases before Philippine institutions and not the ICC,” Roque said.

While the Philippines under Duterte promised to conduct its own investigation on the “drug war” deaths, the ICC was left unsatisfied and is eager to conduct its own probe.

The country has until September 8 to provide the ICC a response to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request to pursue the investigation, while the victims and their legal representatives have until September 22 to submit additional reports to the tribunal.

Should the ICC decide to continue with an investigation and even issue an arrest warrant against Duterte, Roque said the former president would seek a local court to order police not to serve the warrant against him.

“He will argue that the Philippine courts are able and willing to prosecute these cases and therefore there is no basis for foreign institutions to interfere. And this is a consequence of being a sovereign country,” Roque said.

He reiterated a long-standing position of the Duterte administration that he served under —  during which he defended the Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC despite having lobbied for it — and said that the president will only face trial for his alleged crimes before local courts.

“Under no circumstance will he allow any foreign prosecutor, any foreign judge, any foreign prosecutor to exercise jurisdiction over him,” Roque said.

Duterte pulled out the Philippines from its ratification of the Rome Statute after the ICC declared that it wanted to investigate the allegations of crimes against humanity in the Philippines.

The Philippines withdrew from the Court in March 2018, which then took effect the following year. While Manila is no longer a part of the ICC, the international body is still allowed to conduct investigations in the Philippines.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

HARRY ROQUE

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

3 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lila Shahani, niece of FVR, pays tribute to 'Uncle Ed'

Lila Shahani, niece of FVR, pays tribute to 'Uncle Ed'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Lila Shahani, the niece of former President Fidel V. Ramos, remembers the late chief executive as an uncle who would...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, security chiefs named

Comelec, security chiefs named

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Former elections commissioner George Erwin Garcia has been appointed chairman of the Commission on Elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Former Marcos election lawyer George Garcia named Comelec chair

Former Marcos election lawyer George Garcia named Comelec chair

By Kaycee Valmonte | 22 hours ago
A copy of the letter submitted to the congressional Commission on Appointments (CA) by Malacañang provides that George...
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter group urges clear guidelines in no-contact apprehension policy

Commuter group urges clear guidelines in no-contact apprehension policy

5 hours ago
“While we acknowledge that the NCAP system still has room for improvement, we think this is a first step towards making...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines &lsquo;closely monitoring developments&rsquo; on Pelosi&rsquo;s reported Taiwan visit

Philippines ‘closely monitoring developments’ on Pelosi’s reported Taiwan visit

55 minutes ago
The Philippines said it is “closely monitoring developments” amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill making birth, death, marriage certificates valid for life lapses into law

Bill making birth, death, marriage certificates valid for life lapses into law

1 hour ago
"The winners here are every Filipino who do not need to spend again and again for certificates because what they have obtained...
Headlines
fbtw
Kabayan party-list refiles bill to mandate 14th-month pay

Kabayan party-list refiles bill to mandate 14th-month pay

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Despite the existence of 13th-month pay, many Filipino families still struggle to sufficiently provide for their families...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reaffirms stance against use of nuclear weapons

Philippines reaffirms stance against use of nuclear weapons

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The Philippines reaffirmed its stance against using nuclear weapons and instead promotes the use of nuclear energy for other...
Headlines
fbtw
Abra quake&rsquo;s damage to infrastructure breaches P1 billion

Abra quake’s damage to infrastructure breaches P1 billion

5 hours ago
Over P1 billion worth of infrastructure was damaged in the magnitude-7.0 earthquake that struck Abra and felt across many...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with