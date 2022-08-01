^

Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 8:43am
Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Palacio del Gobernador building, which houses the Commission on Elections office, in Intramuros, Manila on July 31 evening.
The STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Monday morning said investigation is ongoing into the fire incident that hit its main office in Manila, as it assured that all election date are safe and secure.

In a statement, acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the fire hit the reception area of Comelec Main Office, Palacio del Gobernador Building at the 7th floor at around 6:48 p.m.

Comelec Organic Secuirty Force on duty were immediately alerted while duty guards used fire extinguishers. The emergency fire sprinkler system was also activated.

The second alarm was raised at 7:02 p.m., while it was declared fire out at 8:16 p.m.

“Arson investigation is being conducted accordingly,” Laudiangco also said.

The Comelec also assured the public it will be fully cooperating with the Bureau of Fire and Protection as it conducts its investigation.

Election data

Laudiangco said other departments and offices at the 7th floor and other areas of the building are safe from fire damage.

Personnel were also safely evacuated.

“All Comelec servers and vaults, located at the [Information Technology Department], including all equipment and documents in all offices and departments at the main building are safe, intact, undamaged and secure,” he said.

“As to the Election Results and Data, please note that the same are safe, secure, intact and unaffected, and remains to be on live posting, both at the Comelec official website and the election results website,” Laudiangco added.

Back up data, including voter’s registration data are also safe. — Kristine Joy Patag

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
