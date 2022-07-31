^

Headlines

'Ester' exits PAR, but PAGASA says rains to continue

Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 10:25am
'Ester' exits PAR, but PAGASA says rains to continue
State weather bureau PAGASA said tropical depression Ester exited the Philippine area of responsibility at 5 a.m. on July 31, 2022.
Facebook / DOST PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said tropical depression Ester exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 5 a.m. on Sunday, but some areas of the country are still expected to experience monsoon rains. 

In a 5 a.m. press briefing on Sunday, DOST-PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja noted that areas of the country will still be affected by southwest monsoon rains, specifically areas facing the West Philippine Sea, until Sunday afternoon.

These areas include Pangasinan up to Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. 

Estreja added cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate, and at times, heavy rains might also fall on areas in Central Luzon and the Ilocos region, as well as over other areas of the Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the Bicol region.

Meanwhile, Cordillera region and Cagayan Valley face high chances of rain from Sunday afternoon until evening.

PAGASA will issue its final Tropical Cyclone Bulletin at 11 a.m. 

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's latest situational report, tropical depression Ester was last seen approaching the Ryuku islands about to exit PAR moving northward at 20 kilometers per hour. 

Meanwhile, it caused flooding across 27 areas in the Bicol and the Western Visayas region.

Ester displaced 377 individuals and affected 2,979, with some of them sheltered across five evacuation centers. 

The tropical depression also affected 896 families. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has reportedly distributed 50 family food packs worth P24,200.

ESTER

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senator seeks to abolish travel tax

Senator seeks to abolish travel tax

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III is seeking to abolish travel tax, saying it unconstitutionally impairs Filipinos’ right to...
Headlines
fbtw
LGBTQ community confronts &lsquo;excruciating&rsquo; monkeypox &ndash; and its stigma

LGBTQ community confronts ‘excruciating’ monkeypox – and its stigma

11 hours ago
The spread of the monkeypox virus and its prevalence among gay men has raised widespread fear, growing anger and a number...
Headlines
fbtw
China accuses US of using disputed waters for own gain

China accuses US of using disputed waters for own gain

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
China again slammed the United States for trying to “stir up trouble and drive a wedge” between countries using...
Headlines
fbtw
Property developer Jose Acuzar is new housing czar

Property developer Jose Acuzar is new housing czar

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Filipino businessman Jose “Jerry” Acuzar as the new head of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Relief to quake-hit areas in full swing

Relief to quake-hit areas in full swing

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Help has finally reached the remote areas of Abra affected by Wednesday’s 7.0-magnitude earthquake with the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Villar pushes wetland protection measures

Villar pushes wetland protection measures

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar is pushing for measures that would raise awareness on the role and importance of wetlands as “cradle...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth expands dialysis sessions to 144

PhilHealth expands dialysis sessions to 144

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. coverage for hemodialysis sessions in the country has been extended from just 90 sessions...
Headlines
fbtw

Go renews call for passage of disaster resilience bills

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has renewed his call for the passage of his twin measures establishing the Department of Disaster Resilience and requiring the construction of mandatory evacuation centers.
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila, other areas remain under Alert Level 1 until mid-August

Metro Manila, other areas remain under Alert Level 1 until mid-August

18 hours ago
Metro Manila will still be under the country’s most relaxed quarantine classification until August 15 despite the continued...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy across Metro Manila, other areas as 'Ester' enhances habagat

Rainy across Metro Manila, other areas as 'Ester' enhances habagat

22 hours ago
Tropical Depression Ester, which is being enhanced by the southwest monsoon or habagat, will continue to bring rains over Metro...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with