^

Headlines

7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Abra; felt in Metro Manila

Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 9:10am
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Abra; felt in Metro Manila
The earthquake "caused damages to many households and establishments" in Abra.
Office of Rep. Ching Bernos

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 10:25 a.m.) — A magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit Abra province Wednesday morning, and was felt in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier measured the tectonic quake at 7.3 magnitude, but revised it to 7.0 magnitude. 

According to Phivolcs, the quake was recorded three kilometers west northwest of Tayum town at 8:43 a.m. That quake had a depth of 17 km. 

Phivolcs said instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

  • Intensity VII (Destructive): Vigan City
  • Intensity V (Strong): Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Peñablanca, Cagayan; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Baguio City
  • Intensity IV (Moderately strong): Gonzaga, Cagayan; Baler, Aurora; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; Ramos, Tarlac; Ilagan, Isabela; Basista, Pangasinan; Claveria, Cagayan; San Jose, Palayan City and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Madella, Quirino; Tabuk, Kalinga; Santiago City, Isabela 
  • Intensity III (Moderately strong): Quezon City; Iba, Zambales; Navotas City, Malabon City, Metro Manila; Magalang & Guagua Pampanga; Bolinao, Sison & Infanta, Pangasinan; Bulakan, San Ildefonso, Guiguinto, Plaridel, and Malolos City, Bulacan; Tarlac City, Tarlac
  • Intensity II (Slightly felt): Dona Remedios Trinidad, Angat & Santa Maria, Bulacan; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Pasig City Metro Manila; Polillo, Gumaca & Infanta, Quezon
  • Intensity I (Scarcely perceptible): Tanay, Taytay, Morong, Antipolo City, Rizal; Marilao,Bulacan; San Juan City, Las Pinas City, Metro Manila; Lucban, Quezon; Subic, Zambales; Mercedes,Camarines Norte; Olongapo City, Zambales; Carmona, Cavite

Meanwhile, reported intensities were the following: 

  • Intensity VII (Destructive): Bucloc and Manabo, Abra
  • Intensity VI (Very strong) Vigan City, Sinait, Bantay, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur; Laoac, Pangasinan; Baguio City;
  • Intensity V (Strong): Magsingal and San Juan, Ilocos Sur, Alaminos City and Labrador, Pangasinan; Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya; Mexico, Pampanga; Concepcion, and Tarlac City, Tarlac; City of Manila; City of Malabon
  • Intensity IV (Moderately strong): City of Marikina; Quezon City; City of Pasig; City of Valenzuela; City of Tabuk, Kalinga; Bautista and Malasiqui, Pangasinan; Bayombong and Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya; Guiguinto, Obando, and San Rafael, Bulacan; San Mateo, Rizal
  • Intensity III (Weak:  Bolinao, Pangasinan; Bulakan, Bulacan; Tanay, Rizal
  • Intensity II (Slightly felt): General Trias City, Cavite; Santa Rosa City, Laguna

The strong tremor badly damaged buildings—including old and culturally important ones—in Northern Luzon, triggered landslides, and prompted people to evacuate buildings. Authorities also halted the operations of rail services in the capital region. 

The US Geological Survey reported the quake was measured at magnitude 7.1 east southeast of Dolores town in Abra. It had a depth of 10 kilometers. 

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii said there is no tsunami threat following the earthquake.

The Philippines is regularly hit by earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is characterized by active volcanoes and frequent quakes. It stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — with report from Agence France-Presse 

EARTHQUAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate to ensure funding for Marcos SONA initiatives

Senate to ensure funding for Marcos SONA initiatives

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Priority legislation mentioned by President Marcos in his first State of the Nation Address are assured of funding as Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
House names Rep. Sandro Marcos senior deputy majority leader

House names Rep. Sandro Marcos senior deputy majority leader

18 hours ago
The majority bloc at the House of Representatives has elected rookie legislator Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos (Ilocos Norte)...
Headlines
fbtw
Vape bill lapses into law

Vape bill lapses into law

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
A measure approved by Congress seeking to regulate vaporized nicotine products or vape has lapsed into law without the signature...
Headlines
fbtw
DND lauds Marcos&rsquo; firm stand on West Philippine Sea

DND lauds Marcos’ firm stand on West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The Department of National Defense lauded President Marcos yesterday for his clear and firm position of protecting Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos swears in Enrile as chief legal counsel

Marcos swears in Enrile as chief legal counsel

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Former senator Juan Ponce Enrile has officially returned to government as chief legal counsel of President Marcos, the son...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Train operations halted due to 7.0-strong quake

Train operations halted due to 7.0-strong quake

48 minutes ago
Operations of train systems in Metro Manila have been halted due to the 7.3-magnittude strong quake that rocked parts of northern...
Headlines
fbtw
Internet firms vow more investments for network expansion

Internet firms vow more investments for network expansion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Internet providers have committed to increase their investments in network expansion to support the directive of President...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH infrastructure budget to finance CDC, vaccine institute

DOH infrastructure budget to finance CDC, vaccine institute

By Michelle Zoleta | 10 hours ago
A budget has been allotted for the establishment of the Centers for Disease Control that will serve as a reliable agency in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos son elected senior deputy majority leader

Marcos son elected senior deputy majority leader

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The rookie lawmaker-son of President Marcos has been elected senior deputy majority leader in the House of Representativ...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ won&rsquo;t drop raps vs De Lima

DOJ won’t drop raps vs De Lima

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday rejected the call of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and Sen....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with