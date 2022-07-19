^

Headlines

After long delays, LTFRB vows faster payments to operators, more buses along EDSA Carousel

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 9:25am

MANILA, Philippines — After a payment backlog that some drivers say lasted years, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board vowed to settle its unpaid dues with transport operators and drivers along the EDSA Carousel busway.

In a statement issued Monday evening, LTFRB chair Cheloy Garafil vowed to continue fast-tracking the payment process after she and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista discovered what they said were backlogs left by the previous administration. 

To recall, the government allotted P7 billion for service contracts under the Libreng Sakay program in the EDSA Carousel. In the busway, though, the government forewent P10 million in revenues daily to keep rides free for commuters. 

"We will continue to expedite payments to our operators in the EDSA Carousel program. When I sat at the LTFRB two weeks ago, Week 6 of the program had not been paid for even as it was already running on Week 13," she said. 

"I immediately fast-tracked the payment so now, after 2 weeks, we have already paid until week 10. We promised that we will further intensify their payment processing so that the bill will be updated by the end of July."

This contradicts earlier claims by former executive director Tina Cassion, who said that the payment issues faced by drivers were already labor issues between them and their employers as the LTFRB had already fulfilled its obligations. 

READ: LTFRB says no complaints filed by drivers in ‘Libreng Sakay’ pay dispute

Garafil also said that after a meeting with the two consortia operating along the busway, the latter promised to maximize the deployment of their units during rush hours to address long queues of passengers and the anticipated return of face-to-face classes in August.

"Based on our record, only more than 200 buses are deployed on the busway during rush hour from the 440 buses that are supposed to be running here," she said. 

Garafil added that Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista would study the possibility of constructing a busway terminal in Monumento, Caloocan City — among the busiest areas for the busway — to have a staging area and rest for drivers and commuters.

"This will help to have enough buses and it will immediately meet any overcrowding at the stations," she said. 

"Other discussed were the placement of facilities at bus stops to make passengers comfortable especially when it rains, rate adjustment amidst the oil price hike, other busway users causing accidents and allowing limited standing during rush hour."

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DOTR

LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD

LTFRB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tulfo: P1.7 billion SAP returned to Treasury

Tulfo: P1.7 billion SAP returned to Treasury

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said that as much as P1.7 billion in Social Amelioration Program funds in 2020 that the...
Headlines
fbtw
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags OVP over unauthorized legal consultant, private lawyers

COA flags OVP over unauthorized legal consultant, private lawyers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Office of the Vice-President during the term of former vice president Leni Robredo...
Headlines
fbtw
Robin opposes lifting term limits of elected officials

Robin opposes lifting term limits of elected officials

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Sen. Robin Padilla will oppose attempts to lift term limits of elected officials but will push for lifting restrictions on...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator sees growing dissatisfaction with K-12

Senator sees growing dissatisfaction with K-12

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
The growing dissatisfaction of the people over the K-12 education system indicates the urgency of conducting a review and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos keeps COVID-19 alert level scheme for now

Marcos keeps COVID-19 alert level scheme for now

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 27 minutes ago
The chief executive, however, is eyeing to reclassify restrictions “that are compatible with the current milder strains...
Headlines
fbtw
Price rollback: Gasoline by P5, diesel by P2

Price rollback: Gasoline by P5, diesel by P2

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Oil firms are slashing pump prices anew today, the third straight week of price rollback for diesel and the second consecutive...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to Congress: Decide on barangay, SK polls

Comelec to Congress: Decide on barangay, SK polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is asking Congress to resolve the question on whether the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections...
Headlines
fbtw
COA: P33 million disbursement to NTF-ELCAC unliquidated

COA: P33 million disbursement to NTF-ELCAC unliquidated

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 9 hours ago
The Office of the President (OP) under former chief executive Rodrigo Duterte still has P33.446 million in unliquidated fund...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos invites Filipinos to listen to first SONA

Marcos invites Filipinos to listen to first SONA

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
President Marcos has invited Filipinos to listen to his first State of the Nation Address on July 25, where he will discuss...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with