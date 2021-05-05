#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Delayed service contracting program leaves many transport workers on sidelines
Jeepney drivers in Caloocan City who are not yet allowed to operate ask for alms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left millions of Filipinos jobless due to to the government's measures against the virus.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Delayed service contracting program leaves many transport workers on sidelines

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Transport workers on Thursday slammed the delay in the release of funds under the transportation department's service contracting program, saying "not even one percent" of the budget set aside for it has been spent.

At a press briefing organized by the Move as One transport coalition Thursday, groups said that a backlog at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's has affected not only its service contracting payouts but also the processing of documents required to sign up for the program and apply for franchises.  

Per the Department of Transportation's own figures sent to Philstar.com, only 11,543 driver  recipients—out of some 36,000—have received their "initial payout." In total, only P46.1 million has been paid out.   

      "The LTFRB added to their requirements, they said that [cooperatives] now have to be consolidated...That's where we're being delayed," Ernie Cruz, chair of the National Confederation of Transportworkers' Unions, said in Filipino. 

"It's been 'assessment' after 'assessment' since we applied for consolidation 2019, and it's 2021 already. How are we going to participate in this program?" 

Asked for a possible reason for the delay, he said that transportation officials may have been overwhelmed by the number of transport cooperatives in Metro Manila, saying they might not have had the personnel to accommodate the requests. 

"In the end, it's their shortcoming if they can't check the co-ops applying properly," he said. 

Weekly payouts promised

Monica Acha of the Province of Iloilo Transport Service Cooperative said that the weekly payouts promised in the LTFRB's contracts are precisely what attracted jeepney drivers, many of whom are daily wage earners, to sign on for the program. Others have since been forced to take loans to sustain their families, she said. 

"It took almost four months since December, we received our payout in April," she said. "Until now many haven't received the initial P4,000, and the kilometers [counted] are not accurate."

Philstar.com has sought LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra for comment, though he has not responded as of this post.  

'Low confidence in service contracting'

Under service contracts, public utility jeepneys and buses will be paid a subsidy for every kilometer they run on required 18-hour operations daily, among other performance standards specified under these contracts.

Drivers joining the program for the first time are also supposed to receive one-time incentives ranging from P20,000 to P25,000. 

However, drivers on the ground say they do not feel the effects of the program—which has an allocated budget of P5.58-billion under the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act expiring by end-June.

To make matters worse, more money seems to be going to the free rides that the department is giving out amid the community quarantine.  

DOTr data says that the department is disbursing a P18.03 million payout weekly for regular rides.  But the same figures show that the Libreng Sakay program has a total ridership of over 4 million as of this post, while P80.3 million has already been disbursed to free rides under the department. 

The coalition earlier cautioned against free rides "if doing so will result in lower public transport supply due to budget constraints," saying: "Instead, we should monitor the effectiveness of and increase confidence in the service contracting system by publishing actual daily performance metrics."

"If you give out free rides, what passengers will be left for the jeepneys not in the service contracting?" NCTU secretary-general Jaime Aguilar added at the press conference. 

READ: LTFRB chairman Delgra urged: Act now on transport situation

'Everybody is happy'

All the while, commuters are still left without many options to get to work in a pandemic. As of mid-April, 37,246 traditional public utility jeepneys have been authorized to ply their routes once more. 

However, the number is still just a fraction of the LTFRB's own figure of 74,000 traditional PUJs left idled in Metro Manila—leaving a bit over half of drivers and operators still without a livelihood over the pandemic.

Transport group Piston estimates around 200,000 traditional jeepney units and 150,000 drivers in the National Capital Region alone. 

In its latest update in early April, the LTFRB in a disclosure said that 36,535 drivers out of the targeted 60,000 were officially registered for the program, 25,148 of whom have already "undergone the orientation process."  

Later that month, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said at a Palace press briefing that around P40 million was given as initial payout for 9,248 drivers of the program. “Everybody is happy in service contracting,” he said then. 

"The Move As One Coalition finds this situation unacceptable. It is unjust that the bulk of this billion-peso budget remains unspent while countless transport workers are reduced to begging in the streets as their families go hungry," the coalition said in a statement.

No update on the figures has been given since then, as the groups themselves said that data transparency was among the principal issues hounding cooperation with the national government. 

"If I were in LTFRB, it would be so easy to fix this situation if they listened and were open-minded," Aguilar said.

JEEPNEY DRIVERS LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD LTFRB PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
play
'ANYARE?': The supposed war looming in the West Philippine Sea
By James Relativo | 23 hours ago
The West Philippine Sea is a vast, resource-rich part of the South China Sea and within the 200-nautical mile exclusive economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard &mdash; Esperon
play
Chinese militia vessels at Sabina Shoal disperse after challenge by coast guard — Esperon
10 hours ago
The report said that on April 27, seven Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were seen "nested or in stationary liner formation"...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
DOH: Six arrivals from India test positive for COVID-19
4 hours ago
Six inbound passengers who traveled to India tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines approves Moderna&rsquo;s COVID-19 jab for emergency use
Philippines approves Moderna’s COVID-19 jab for emergency use
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
The Philippines approved the COVID-19 vaccine of United States biotech company Moderna for emergency use, making it the seventh...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to recommend change in testing protocol for arriving passengers
DOH to recommend change in testing protocol for arriving passengers
7 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said new evidence shows that viral load is still high by the 7th or 8th day...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Medical groups: Shun use of ivermectin vs COVID-19
Medical groups: Shun use of ivermectin vs COVID-19
By Christian Deiparine | 57 minutes ago
"Let us not patronize yet ivermectin to prevent further risk to our health," HPAAC said in Filipino
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;OFWs in Hong Kong should be encouraged, not forced, to get COVID-19 jab&rsquo;
‘OFWs in Hong Kong should be encouraged, not forced, to get COVID-19 jab’
1 hour ago
The vaccination of Filipino domestic workers in Hong Kong should be due to their own "informed choice" rather than state compulsion,...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: BI looking into alleged use of altered passport to traffic minors to Syria
Guevarra: BI looking into alleged use of altered passport to traffic minors to Syria
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
“Their fact-finding reports will be submitted to the DOJ for review and initiation of formal administrative disciplinary...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hospitals now with special permit to use ivermectin for COVID-19 patients
6 hospitals now with special permit to use ivermectin for COVID-19 patients
2 hours ago
The FDA said there are now six hospitals with special permit to use the ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients.
Headlines
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases hit 62,713 after Philippines logs 5,685 new infections
Active COVID-19 cases hit 62,713 after Philippines logs 5,685 new infections
2 hours ago
Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 5,685 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with