DOH records 157 rabies cases from January to June

A fur parent accompanies her pet to receive free anti-rabies vaccine at Tiendesitas in Pasig City on March 1, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Wednesday that it has recorded 157 cases of rabies from January 1 to June 25.

The figure is 5% lower than the 165 cases reported during the same period last year.

Most rabies cases were logged in the following regions:

Central Luzon – 25

Calabarzon – 21

Western Visayas – 17

Davao region – 16

According to the DOH, 76% of the cases were not immunized with rabies immunoglobulin and/or rabies vaccine.

The agency added that Category III is the highest exposure history among reported rabies cases, with 112 cases. Category III is defined as single or multiple transdermal bites or scratches, licks on broken skin, contamination of mucous membrane with saliva, and suspect contacts with bats.

A vast majority — 83% — of the biting animals among rabies cases were dogs. Seventy-seven out of 157 biting animals were domesticated, of which 53 were unvaccinated for rabies.

Rabies infection causes tens of thousands of deaths annually, mainly in Asia and Africa, the World Health Organization said.

According to the WHO, initial symptoms of rabies include a fever with pain and unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking or burning sensation at the wound site. Progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord develops as the virus spreads to the central nervous system.

Vaccinating dogs, which contribute up to 99% of all rabies transmission to humans, is the most cost-effective strategy for preventing rabies in people.