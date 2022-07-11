For 6th anniversary of Hague ruling, youth coalition wants Marcos Jr. to keep WPS promises

“The Filipino youth will hold President Marcos Jr. to his promises,” WPSC Spokesperson Nathalie Walker said in a press conference held Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — As this year marks the 6th anniversary of the historic 2016 Hague ruling, a youth coalition has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as he supposedly promised during his campaign.

The West Philippine Sea Coalition (WPSC) is urging the country’s new leaders to “not sail in the same direction as the previous administration” when it comes to dealing with West Philippine Sea issues with China.

“If he decides to follow the Duterte administration’s defeatist policy on China, and if he crumbles before Beijing’s bullying and abandons our fisherfolk.”

The historic 2016 ruling invalidated China’s claims over the disputed waters and provided that the area is part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Beijing has continuously ignored the ruling and the Philippines filed over 200 diplomatic protests over China’s illegal activities within the waters.

Sovereignty?

Marcos Jr. previously said that the country’s sovereignty will not be compromised under his leadership.

“We will not allow a single square, and maybe make it even more smaller, single square millimeter of our maritime coastal and up to 200 kilometers rights to be trampled upon,” Marcos Jr. said on May 26.

However, the president’s recent remarks on the issue hint that his stance is similar to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s.

Just last week, Marcos Jr. said he would be focusing on looking for “ways to resolve the conflicts” by increasing the scope of the Philippines’ relationship with China aside from the dispute.

“One of the ways I have consistently suggested is that we have our relationship not only on one dimension — the West Philippine Sea. Let’s add to that. Let’s have cultural exchanges, educational exchanges, even military if that will be useful,” Marcos Jr. said in his first press conference as the country’s chief last week.

What else can Marcos Jr.’s administration do?

The youth coalition is asking the government to:

Create a foreign policy consistent with the country’s victory in the Court of Arbitration that takes into account dialogue and consultations with stakeholders

Challenge China’s annual fishing ban, which includes areas of the West Philippine Sea, and protect Filipino fisherfolk

Maximize all regional and international multilateral platforms in order to build alliances

Review infrastructure projects funded by China and “rescind all those that undermine the Philippines' sovereignty and national security”

To recall, China has been involved with the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program. Beijing has a hand in 16 completed infrastructure projects, while 20 are still in the works.

Involve the youth

Meanwhile, the WPSC is also calling on Vice President Sara Duterte, also the country’s Education Secretary, to direct schools to teach the West Philippine Sea’s history, legality, and its environmental aspect in their respective curricula.

"The lesson to impart here is that the West Philippine Sea is not some arbitrary spot on a map. It is part of our home, and a living, breathing piece of this nation,” Student Council Alliance of the Philippines leader Kandhalvi Asaali said.

The WPSC is reintroducing itself, riding on the hopes that the youth involvement seen in the recently concluded elections may be harnessed into another movement.

“We want to sustain the momentum of this new movement and create avenues for positive change, which address our most pressing concerns, and affect real empowerment where it is most needed,” WPSC’s Walker said. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray