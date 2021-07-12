




































































 




   

   









'Waste paper': China still refuses to recognize 5-year-old arbitration award
In this July 12, 2021 photo, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian holds a regular press briefing.
'Waste paper': China still refuses to recognize 5-year-old arbitration award

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 9:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Beijing remains firm on its position that award of the South China Sea arbitration issued five years ago was "illegal, null and void."



The landmark ruling of the United Nations-backed tribunal sided with the Philippines, invalidating its expansive claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.





Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian insisted that the July 2016 arbitral award violate the principle of state consent and is just a "piece of paper."



"The arbitration has major fallacies in fact-finding and application of law and violates UNCLOS and international law. The award of the arbitration is illegal, null and void. It is nothing more than a piece of waste paper," Zhao said in a press briefing on Monday.



Beijing reiterated that it does not accept nor participate in the arbitration and does not recognize the award.



"Anyone with a discerning eye can easily see that the arbitration is a political farce which is initiated and manipulated by the US to smear and suppress China," Zhao said.



Zhao also accused the United States of taking advantage of the fifth anniversary of the arbitral award by hyping up the South China Sea issue.



This statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of continuing to "coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastal states."



"The US statement disregards the historical merits and objective facts of the South China Sea issue, violates and distorts international law, and breaks the US government's long-held public commitment of not taking a position on the South China Sea sovereignty issue," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.



He added that Beijing is strongly dissatisfied with the "irresponsible" remarks from Washington.



"It deliberately stokes disputes on territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, sows discord among regional countries and undermines regional peace and stability," Zhao said.



Blinken, on the other hand, reaffirmed the July 13, 2020 policy of the US on maritime claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.



The US top diplomat was referring to the declaration of his predecessor Mike Pompeo that Washington would treat Beijing's pursuit of resources in the contested waterway as illegal.



"We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," Blinken said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 12, 2021 - 8:32am                           


                           

                              
Social media users, including former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, are reporting seeing banners saying "Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China" hanging from overpasses in parts of Metro Manila.



The sightings coincide with the second anniversary of an arbitral tribunal ruling that China's sweeping nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea has no legal basis. The Philippines has opted to play down the ruling and focus on nurturing better political and economic relations with China.






It is unclear who put up the banners, which are a possible reference to a "joke" that President Rodrigo Duterte told Chinese-Filipino business leaders in February. 



"He (Xi) is a man of honor. They can even make us 'Philippines, province of China," we will even avail of services for free," Duterte said in apparent jest. "If China were a woman, I'd woo her."



The Palace said the remark was meant to impress the audience, who were Filipino citizens of Chinese descent.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2021 - 8:32am                              


                              
On the fifth year since the historic arbitral ruling in the South China Sea, the Philippines has yet to take full advantage of it to pursue its national interests, Vice President Leni Robredo says.



"Our fisherfolk remain unable to enter areas that have been the source of livelihood for generations of Filipinos. Alliances that could have been strengthened were allowed to erode, while those who bully their way into our waters have been treated with deference, and at times, subservience. The dream of a regional architecture founded on respect and mutual prosperity has become even more elusive," she says in a statement.



"The Hague ruling is now a definitive part of international law. It cannot be erased from the history books, and cannot be denied despite the unending lies spewed forth by a formidable machinery of disinformation. Filing the case before the tribunal— standing up for what is right, against the economic and military might of a world power— yielded the admiration and respect of the entire world." 



"Today’s commemoration is a reminder, a challenge, and a promise: That if only we can remember, if only we can unite, if only we can rediscover our spirit and once again stand for what is right— we will find, beneath the rubble of cowardice and neglect, our courage, our dignity, and our national pride."

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 11, 2021 - 3:07pm                              


                              
As the Philippines commemorates the fifth anniversary of the July 2016 arbitral ruling, the Liberal Party expresses gratitude to the late president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III for his "good, brave, strong governance."



The opposition party stresses that the Philippines needs a leadership that will uphold the country's rights.



"As we commemorate this landmark ruling, so too do we commemorate the kind of leadership that makes victories like this possible: A leadership founded on the belief that 'The Filipino is worth fighting for,' as opposed to one that cowers and yields to bullies," the LP says in a statement released Sunday, a day before the anniversary of the landmark ruling.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2018 - 3:25pm                              


                              
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in response to criticism from former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario of the Duterte administration's handling of issues in the West Philippine Sea, says: "We do not agree with those who lost control of territory by their confrontational hubris."



He says President Rodrigo Duterte has instead "forged friendship which has obtained benefits for our people, boosted investment and trade for our economy, reduced the threat of conflict, and opened the door to confidence-building talks between ASEAN and China."



He says issues with China are handled through a dialogue between friends and not as an argument between adevrsaries.



"All this time, we are building up our capabilities to eventually assert our sovereign rights and interests. That is the policy that works for our nation," he says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2018 - 12:18pm                              


                              
The Quezon City government has ordered its Public Safety personnel to remove tarpaulins that refer to the Philippines as a province of China.






