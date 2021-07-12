'Waste paper': China still refuses to recognize 5-year-old arbitration award

MANILA, Philippines — Beijing remains firm on its position that award of the South China Sea arbitration issued five years ago was "illegal, null and void."

The landmark ruling of the United Nations-backed tribunal sided with the Philippines, invalidating its expansive claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian insisted that the July 2016 arbitral award violate the principle of state consent and is just a "piece of paper."

"The arbitration has major fallacies in fact-finding and application of law and violates UNCLOS and international law. The award of the arbitration is illegal, null and void. It is nothing more than a piece of waste paper," Zhao said in a press briefing on Monday.

Beijing reiterated that it does not accept nor participate in the arbitration and does not recognize the award.

"Anyone with a discerning eye can easily see that the arbitration is a political farce which is initiated and manipulated by the US to smear and suppress China," Zhao said.

Zhao also accused the United States of taking advantage of the fifth anniversary of the arbitral award by hyping up the South China Sea issue.

This statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of continuing to "coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastal states."

"The US statement disregards the historical merits and objective facts of the South China Sea issue, violates and distorts international law, and breaks the US government's long-held public commitment of not taking a position on the South China Sea sovereignty issue," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

He added that Beijing is strongly dissatisfied with the "irresponsible" remarks from Washington.

"It deliberately stokes disputes on territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, sows discord among regional countries and undermines regional peace and stability," Zhao said.

Blinken, on the other hand, reaffirmed the July 13, 2020 policy of the US on maritime claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

The US top diplomat was referring to the declaration of his predecessor Mike Pompeo that Washington would treat Beijing's pursuit of resources in the contested waterway as illegal.

“We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” Blinken said.