Tugade promises smooth transition for Jaime Bautista at DOTr

MANILA, Philippines — Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade expressed support for Jaime Bautista, who has been tapped by President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead the Department of Transportation.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Tugade said Bautista’s “professionalism, experience, dedication, and hard work will certainly augur well in his being the Secretary of Transportation.”

Tugade promised to respond if he would be tapped for assistance by the department’s new chief.

"The DOTr Transition team is likewise exerting all efforts to ensure a smooth, full, and transparent transition — one of cooperation, one of support, and one that is geared in making the new administration successful," Tugade said.

Last week, the president-elect’s camp confirmed that Bautista has been appointed to lead the DOTr. He previously served as the president and chief operating officer of flag carrier Philippine Airlines from 2004 to 2019.

READ: Former PAL president Jimmy Bautista is Marcos' pick for DOTr chief

"President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has decided. We must fully trust and support his decision for his success shall be the success of the Filipino people," Tugade said on Sunday.

Prior to the announcement, transport and commuters groups were protesting against the rumor that Tugade would remain as the DOTr chief. They said commuter and transport woes were made worse under Tugade's term as Transport secretary.

Baustista’s appointment was a welcome change, with Passenger Forum Convener Primo Morillo expressing hope that Bautista will shift the department’s focus from “car-centric infrastructures” to implementing commuter-friendly projects. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Franco Luna and Kristine Joy Patag