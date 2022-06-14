^

Headlines

Palace says Duterte order is clear: Face masks stay on

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 5:40pm
A man smokes on the street with his face mask pulled down before getting on a jeepney in Cebu City on June 8, 2022.
Philstar.com / Jonathan de Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The national government’s order on the mandatory wearing of face masks against COVID-19 stays, Malacañang said Monday after the governor of Cebu issued an order making wearing them outdoors optional.

The order has prompted the departments of local government and of justice to stress that orders from the national government cannot be overturned by local issuances. Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia — reelected to a new term and a political ally of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — said in her defense that enforcement of pandemic protocols had been lax during the election campaign and that her order benefits Cebu residents.

"The chief executive’s directive is clear: continue wearing face masks," Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"The Department of Interior and Local Government has instructed the Philippine National Police to implement the existing [Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases] resolution on wearing of face masks accordingly,” he added.

Andanar said the Palace supports the legal opinion of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who said that the rule of the government’s pandemic task force on masks will prevail over executive orders by local government units, including the one issued by Gov. Garcia.

On Monday, Guevarra stressed that the IATF is composed of Cabinet secretaries "who are the alter egos of the president."

Last week, the Cebu provincial government issued an order making it optional for people to wear masks outdoors.

In response, the Department of Health stressed that now is not the time to take face masks off as it noted that face coverings protect people not only from COVID-19 but also from other illnesses.

The interior department said that cops would "arrest, if necessary" those who will not wear masks outdoors.

