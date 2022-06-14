'They are Tagalogs': Padilla says to use Tagalog to debate Senate colleagues

Senatorial aspirant Robin Padilla joins the UniTeam's rally at the Paoay Sand Dunes late in the evening of February 16, 2022. He has since been proclaimed a winning senator and received the most votes among candidates to 12 seats at the Senate

MANILA, Philippines — Senator-elect Robin Padilla, a former actor, said Tuesday that he would want to hold plenary debates in Tagalog, the primary language that Filipino is based on, since he said, his future colleagues at the Senate are Tagalogs.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday at the Senate, Padilla said he is 100% ready to assume his post once the 19th Congress opens next month.

Asked if he is ready to debate on the floor, he answered: "Ah oo, pero Tagalog. Una, hindi naman Amerikano 'yung mga kaharap ko." (Yes, but in Tagalog. First of all, I'm not facing Americans)

English and Filipino are the official languages of the Philippines. Although here has been an institutional preference for English in floor debates, congressional business is also conducted in Filipino or in a mix of the two languages.

Padilla, who has styled himself as a nationalist, was in the news in 2018 for pressuring a Korean contestant in a talent show to speak Tagalog because he was on a show called "Pilipinas Got Talent."

"Siguro kung Amerikano, well I’m willing to debate. Pero mga Tagalog sila eh, eh ‘di Tagalog tayo," he said Tuesday.

(Maybe if I was facing Americans, well, I'm willing to debate. But they are Tagalogs, then we will speak Tagalog)

Most senators are from Luzon

There are nearly 200 languages in the Philippines but Padilla's estimate that his colleagues are mostly Tagalogs is not far off.

In the Senate of the coming 19th Congress, only four members — Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, Aquilino Pimentel III, Ronald dela Rosa and Christopher "Bong" Go are from Mindanao. Rep. Loren Legarda, who is returing to the Senate, represented Antique at the House but is originally from Malabon in Metro Manila.

Sen. Lito Lapid is from Pampanga while Sen. Imee Marcos, of Ilocano descent, was born in Manila and grew up in the presidential palace.

Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero and Sen. Sonny Angara — former representative of Aurora — were born in Manila and educated in the nation's capital. The rest are from political clans based in Metro Manila and the predominantly Tagalog parts of Luzon.

Padilla: Filipinos believe in Federalism

Padilla, who topped the Senate race in this year's polls, is eyed to lead the chamber's constitutional amendments and public information committees. He is also a staunch advocate for federalism and charter change, which would have to happen for the transition to a federal Philippines.

He claims that Filipinos believe in federalism, saying that they are "ready" for it.

"Kung gusto po natin magkaroon ng tunay na pagbabago, eh mga mahal kong kababayan, yakapin na po natin talaga ang charter change...Lahat po nagsilbing pangulo, iyaan po ang kanilang hingin- charter change. Kasi pagkatapos po nilang manilbihan, nare-realize po nila na ginawa nila ang lahat. Dahil walang ibang solusyon kundi charter change," Padilla said.

(If we want real change, my beloved countrymen, we should embrace charter change...All of the presidents in the past wanted charter change. After they served their terms, they realize that they've done everything they could and there is no other solution than charter change.)

As the country continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, charter change might not be a priority for the government, University of the Philippines political scientist Maria Ela Atienza earlier told Philstar.com.

Even if incoming president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. chairs the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, he did not mention either the shift to federalism or charter change during the election campaign.

In a DZRH radio interview in January, Marcos said federalism is suited for the country, but admitted that pursuing charter change may be difficult since the public has historically viewed such attempts by incumbents as a way to prolong their stay in power.

