DOJ fires 18 Immigration personnel over 'pastillas' scheme

Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 2:11pm
This government photo release shows President Rodrigo Duterte meeting officials and personnel of the Bureau of Immigration allegedly involved in the ‘pastillas’ controversy at the Malacañang Palace on November 9, 2020.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice dismissed 18 Bureau of Immigration officers and employees over their involvement in the so-called “pastillas” bribery scheme where foreigners were allegedly whisked past airport counters in exchange for money.

The DOJ announced Friday that it found the following immigration officers and employees administratively liable for grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service:

  • Francis Dennis Robles
  • Glen Ford Comia
  • Rodolfo Magbuhos, Jr.
  • Deon Carlo Albao
  • Danieve Binsol
  • Paul Erik Borja
  • Abdul Fahad Calaca
  • Anthony Lopez
  • Gabriel Ernest Estacio
  • Chevy Chase Naniong
  • Danilo Deudor
  • Ralph Ryan Garcia
  • Phol Villanueva
  • Fidel Mendoza
  • Benlando Guevarra
  • Bradford Allen So
  • Cecille Jonathan Orozco
  • Erwin Ortañez

“They facilitated or allowed the facilitation of the arrival and/or departure of Chinese nationals, without undergoing appropriate immigration formalities, for a consideration,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The firing of the Immigration officers and employees came after the Office of the Ombudsman filed graft charges against 43 Immigration personnel also over their alleged involvement in the pastillas scheme which the Senate investigated on suspicions that it had been used for sex trafficking and for letting Philippine Offshore Gambling Operations workers into the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte summoned the immigration officials to Malacañang for a dressing down and incorrectly claimed at his last State of the Nation Address in July 2021 that they had already been fired. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

Philstar
