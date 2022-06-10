DOJ fires 18 Immigration personnel over 'pastillas' scheme

This government photo release shows President Rodrigo Duterte meeting officials and personnel of the Bureau of Immigration allegedly involved in the ‘pastillas’ controversy at the Malacañang Palace on November 9, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice dismissed 18 Bureau of Immigration officers and employees over their involvement in the so-called “pastillas” bribery scheme where foreigners were allegedly whisked past airport counters in exchange for money.

The DOJ announced Friday that it found the following immigration officers and employees administratively liable for grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service:

Francis Dennis Robles

Glen Ford Comia

Rodolfo Magbuhos, Jr.

Deon Carlo Albao

Danieve Binsol

Paul Erik Borja

Abdul Fahad Calaca

Anthony Lopez

Gabriel Ernest Estacio

Chevy Chase Naniong

Danilo Deudor

Ralph Ryan Garcia

Phol Villanueva

Fidel Mendoza

Benlando Guevarra

Bradford Allen So

Cecille Jonathan Orozco

Erwin Ortañez

“They facilitated or allowed the facilitation of the arrival and/or departure of Chinese nationals, without undergoing appropriate immigration formalities, for a consideration,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The firing of the Immigration officers and employees came after the Office of the Ombudsman filed graft charges against 43 Immigration personnel also over their alleged involvement in the pastillas scheme which the Senate investigated on suspicions that it had been used for sex trafficking and for letting Philippine Offshore Gambling Operations workers into the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte summoned the immigration officials to Malacañang for a dressing down and incorrectly claimed at his last State of the Nation Address in July 2021 that they had already been fired. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag