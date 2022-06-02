^

UP slips, DLSU keeps spot in ranking of top Asian universities

Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 2:47pm
Composite photo shows the University of the Philippines and the De La Salle University.
Philstar.com / File | Facebook / De La Salle University

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines dropped in the latest Asian rankings by a United Kingdom-based higher education magazine, while the De La Salle University maintained its spot.

UP went down to the 129th spot in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Rankings 2022. In 2021, the country’s premier state university ranked 84th.

Meanwhile, DLSU remained in the 401 to 500 bracket.

Ateneo de Manila University was listed as a “reporter” in the rankings. According to THE, institutions with reporter status were active in the rankings process even though they have not been ranked this year.

China’s Tsinghua University topped the rankings for the fourth year in a row.

The following are the top 10 universities in Asia:

  1. Tsinghua University in China
  2. Peking University in China
  3. National University of Singapore
  4. University of Hong Kong
  5. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
  6. The University of Tokyo in Japan
  7. Chinese University of Hong Kong
  8. Seoul National University in South Korea
  9. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
  10. Fudan University in China

The rankings used 13 performance indicators that are grouped into five areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

