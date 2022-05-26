^

Headlines

CHR welcomes approval of bill on lifetime validity of birth, death certificates

Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 12:15pm
CHR welcomes approval of bill on lifetime validity of birth, death certificates
Voting 21-0, senators recently passed Senate Bill 2450 or the proposed Permanent Validity of the Certificates of Live Birth, Death and Marriage Act issued, signed, certified or authenticated by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and its predecessor, the National Statistics Office, and local civil registries, and the reports of birth, death and marriage registered and issued by the Philippine Foreign Service posts.
infoagetravel.ciit.edu.ph

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights welcomed Thursday the unanimous passage of Senate Bill No. 2450 — a remedial legislation conferring lifetime validity on birth, death and marriage certificates — saying this would ease the burden on ordinary citizens from far-flung areas.

To recall, Senate Bill No. 2450 approved Monday on the third and final reading categorically nullifies the requirement of some government and private institutions to have these documents be obtained and submitted within a six-month validity period due to the expiring of its security paper.

Under the measure, all government offices, private companies, schools and non-government entities will be banned from requiring newly-issued birth, death or marriage certificates from those transacting business with them.

"The Commission fully supports this bill as it will vastly ease the burden on ordinary citizens, especially those that hail from far-flung areas, from exerting their time, money, and effort on civil registry documents that should be as immutable and legitimate as their right to recognition," the CHR said in a statement Thursday morning. 

"We welcome this inclusive development and urge its immediate ratification so the President may sign it into law."

The bill also states that as long as the official document remains intact, readable, and visibly contains the authenticity and security features, it shall have permanent validity “regardless of the date of issuance and shall be recognized and accepted in all government or private transactions or services requiring submission thereof, as proof of identity and legal status of a person.”

With senators having approved the bill to a 21-0 vote and the House of Representatives having passed a counterpart measure in June last year, the bill will now be deliberated on by a bicameral conference committee.

Should the bill be passed into law, the government will enforce the permanent validity of live birth, death, and marriage certificates issued and certified by the Philippine Statistics Authority and the National Statistics Office.

Once enacted into law, a punishment of one to six months imprisonment or a fine of not less than P5,000 but not more than P10,000, or both at the discretion of the court, shall be meted to any person who will be found guilty of violating this law.

"If the violation is committed by a public official or employee, an accessory penalty of temporary disqualification to hold public office shall likewise be imposed," the bill stated.

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos Jr. proclaimed president-elect in what sister calls 'second chance' for clan

Marcos Jr. proclaimed president-elect in what sister calls 'second chance' for clan

By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., has been proclaimed the next president of the Republic of the Philippines in a joint session...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee slams DA &lsquo;midnight madness&rsquo;

Imee slams DA ‘midnight madness’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has reportedly made “another attempt to pull off a midnight deal” and import galunggong...
Headlines
fbtw
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
63 party-list groups to be proclaimed today

63 party-list groups to be proclaimed today

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
All the 63 winning party-list groups are set to be proclaimed this afternoon, according to the Commission on Elections.
Headlines
fbtw
No more free repatriation flights for OFWs

No more free repatriation flights for OFWs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Starting June 1, Filipino workers returning from abroad will have to arrange for their own transport in going back to their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines designating isolation facilities for monkeypox cases

Philippines designating isolation facilities for monkeypox cases

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 minutes ago
In a message to reporters, the DOH said the priority of its Field Implementation and Coordination Team and the One Hospital...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll body's employee union rallies behind Pangarungan&rsquo;s confirmation as Comelec chairman

Poll body's employee union rallies behind Pangarungan’s confirmation as Comelec chairman

22 minutes ago
The Comelec Employees’ Union, with a 5,000-membership of rank-and-file employees, in a statement dated May 18 is endorsing...
Headlines
fbtw
'We can't go to war with China': Marcos echoes Duterte on West Philippine Sea

'We can't go to war with China': Marcos echoes Duterte on West Philippine Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 24 minutes ago
"We talk to China consistently with a firm voice... We cannot go to war... so we have to continue to discuss with them the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant

Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s long-time friend and ally Anton Lagdameo will join him at the Palace as his special...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino scientist wins UN award for disaster risk reduction

Filipino scientist wins UN award for disaster risk reduction

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Scientist Glenn Banaguas is the first Filipino individual to ever receive the accolade in the award's 35-year history.&n...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with