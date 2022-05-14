Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco registers highest voter turnout yet in 2022 polls

The Special Boards of Election Inspectors of the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco convene on 9 May 2022 for the close of overseas voting, and announcement and transmission of results.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General San Francisco, which covers 10 states in America, has recorded its highest voter turnout yet, as there were 19,680 Filipino-Americans who cast their ballots in this year's elections.

"That is record-breaking turnout. That is the highest turnout ever for the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco since overseas voting began in 2004, and that turnout represents 41.15% of our registered overseas voters," Consul General Neil Frank Ferrer said in an interview with TFC News aired on Saturday.

He explained that the high voter turnout shows what he called the immense desire of the Filipino-American community in performing their patriotic duty and helping shape the country's future.

There are over 47,800 registered overseas voters in the states the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco covers. The consulate has consular jurisdiction over Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington State and Wyoming.

Back home, the Commission on Elections said a day after the polls that there were more Filipinos abroad who voted in the May 9 polls compared to the 2016 presidential polls.

Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo previously said that they have registered an overseas voting turnout of 34.14%, higher than the turnout of around 32% in 2016, as of May 10, but added they are expecting the figure to increase.

Around 1.7 million registered Filipinos registered abroad were allowed to cast their ballots starting last month.

Poll body estimates show that 550,000 overseas Filipino or 33% voted in this year's elections, but the figures can still increase as the canvassing of votes is still taking place.