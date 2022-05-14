^

Headlines

Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco registers highest voter turnout yet in 2022 polls

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 11:02am
Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco registers highest voter turnout yet in 2022 polls
The Special Boards of Election Inspectors of the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco convene on 9 May 2022 for the close of overseas voting, and announcement and transmission of results.
San Francisco PCG

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General San Francisco, which covers 10 states in America, has recorded its highest voter turnout yet, as there were 19,680 Filipino-Americans who cast their ballots in this year's elections. 

"That is record-breaking turnout. That is the highest turnout ever for the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco since overseas voting began in 2004, and that turnout represents 41.15% of our registered overseas voters," Consul General Neil Frank Ferrer said in an interview with TFC News aired on Saturday. 

He explained that the high voter turnout shows what he called the immense desire of the Filipino-American community in performing their patriotic duty and helping shape the country's future.

There are over 47,800 registered overseas voters in the states the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco covers. The consulate has consular jurisdiction over Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Northern California, Northern Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington State and Wyoming. 

Back home, the Commission on Elections said a day after the polls that there were more Filipinos abroad who voted in the May 9 polls compared to the 2016 presidential polls. 

Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo previously said that they have registered an overseas voting turnout of 34.14%, higher than the turnout of around 32% in 2016, as of May 10, but added they are expecting the figure to increase. 

Around 1.7 million registered Filipinos registered abroad were allowed to cast their ballots starting last month.

Poll body estimates show that 550,000 overseas Filipino or 33% voted in this year's elections, but the figures can still increase as the canvassing of votes is still taking place. 

2022 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

SAN FRANCISCO

VOTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO
play

Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO

16 hours ago
(Updated) Vice President Leni Robredo told her supporters to begin accepting the results of the elections even as she rallied...
Headlines
fbtw
BBM camp extends hand of reconciliation

BBM camp extends hand of reconciliation

By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The camp of presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is extending the hand of reconciliation to rivals...
Headlines
fbtw
At least 3 vying for Senate president

At least 3 vying for Senate president

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
At least three senators will be slugging it out for the post of Senate president, who should be elected before the 19th Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Dayan recants allegations, says De Lima did not receive drug money

Dayan recants allegations, says De Lima did not receive drug money

17 hours ago
(Updated) Sen. Leila de Lima's former aide Ronnie Dayan, who stood before a Muntinlupa court, recanted the statements he made...
Headlines
fbtw
More world leaders greet Marcos, Philippines on election

More world leaders greet Marcos, Philippines on election

By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
More world leaders have congratulated presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the Filipino people...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO

Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO

16 hours ago
(Updated) Vice President Leni Robredo told her supporters to begin accepting the results of the elections even as she rallied...
Headlines
fbtw
Aspiring social entrepreneur? Beauty Scout women share tips, inspire advocacies in business

Aspiring social entrepreneur? Beauty Scout women share tips, inspire advocacies in business

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
The women of Beauty Scout, an online source of wellness and beauty products, shared how they turn their businesses into platforms...
Headlines
fbtw
'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee
Exclusive

'Every week tinitimbang kami': Charlie Dizon recalls hardship as K-pop trainee

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
As Kapamiya star starred in Philstar.com's fashion editorial shoot, the actress shared her personal experiences from her short...
Headlines
fbtw
K-beauty hacks: Charlie Dizon, makeup artist share personal secrets
Exclusive

K-beauty hacks: Charlie Dizon, makeup artist share personal secrets

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
MMFF Best Actress Charlie Dizon starred in Philstar.com's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion editorial shoot, and she shared her personal...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Robredo's message to supporters

FULL TEXT: Robredo's message to supporters

4 days ago
Vice President Leni Robredo addressed her supporters early Tuesday morning, thanking them for their support.
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Why John Arcilla wants to heal the greedy; what he looks for in a public servant
Exclusive

WATCH: Why John Arcilla wants to heal the greedy; what he looks for in a public servant

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
If John Arcilla would become a superhero, he wants to become a healer who heals all kinds of greed and corruption. His...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with