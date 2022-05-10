Marcos thanks supporters as lead widens

MANILA, Philippines — With an early and wide lead in election returns in the presidential elections, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday thanked his supporters, but stressed that it is still too early celebrate.

Speaking before the media at his campaign his headquarters in Mandaluyong City in his first speech since most voting ended, Marcos said that he knows the official counting is not over yet. "Many are saying that it is over, but it's really not yet, so we will wait, when it is very clear, 100% of county, until we celebrate."

"But even if the counting is not yet over, my gratitude cannot wait," he added in Filipino.

Minutes before he addressed the public, the partial, unofficial tally showed that Marcos already had 23 million votes with closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo far behind with 11 million.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas bet said he wanted to thank those who have been with him in the "long and sometimes very difficult journey" in the last six months, especially the volunteers, parallel groups and "political leaders" who cast their lot with the UniTeam and their call for unity.

But amid the apparent electoral victory, Marcos called on his supporters to "keep watch on the vote."

"If we get lucky, I will count on your help, that you will not tire, that your trust will be not run out because we still have a lot to do in the future," he added in Filipino.

He ended his short speech by posing for a photo with his family, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos and his two sons, Simon and Vinny. His eldest, Sandro, is vying for the 1st District seat in Ilocos Norte and the partial, unofficial tally showed that he is leading against incumbent Rep. Ria Fariñas.

Supporters have flocked outside the Marcos campaign headquarters to celebrate with cheers and the honking of car horns.

Latest partial presidential result as of 11:17 p.m. shows Marcos with 25,489,420 votes, with Robredo at far second with 12,145,860. These are part of the 44,603,401 votes of the 67,442,616 registered votes, according to GMA News.