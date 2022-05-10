^

Headlines

Marcos thanks supporters as lead widens

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 12:16am

MANILA, Philippines — With an early and wide lead in election returns in the presidential elections, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday thanked his supporters, but stressed that it is still too early celebrate.

Speaking before the media at his campaign his headquarters in Mandaluyong City in his first speech since most voting ended, Marcos said that he knows the official counting is not over yet. "Many are saying that it is over, but it's really not yet, so we will wait, when it is very clear, 100% of county, until we celebrate."

"But even if the counting is not yet over, my gratitude cannot wait," he added in Filipino.

Minutes before he addressed the public, the partial, unofficial tally showed that Marcos already had 23 million votes with closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo far behind with 11 million.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas bet said he wanted to thank those who have been with him in the "long and sometimes very difficult journey" in the last six months, especially the volunteers, parallel groups and "political leaders" who cast their lot with the UniTeam and their call for unity.

But amid the apparent electoral victory, Marcos called on his supporters to "keep watch on the vote." 

"If we get lucky, I will count on your help, that you will not tire, that your trust will be not run out because we still have a lot to do in the future," he added in Filipino.

He ended his short speech by posing for a photo with his family, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos and his two sons, Simon and Vinny. His eldest, Sandro, is vying for the 1st District seat in Ilocos Norte and the partial, unofficial tally showed that he is leading against incumbent Rep. Ria Fariñas.

Supporters have flocked outside the Marcos campaign headquarters to celebrate with cheers and the honking of car horns.

Latest partial presidential result as of 11:17 p.m. shows Marcos with 25,489,420 votes, with Robredo at far second with 12,145,860. These are part of the 44,603,401 votes of the 67,442,616 registered votes, according to GMA News.

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 18 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo lawyer dismisses Marcos camp voting mismatch claim

Robredo lawyer dismisses Marcos camp voting mismatch claim

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalital said former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s camp claims might just be propaganda,...
Headlines
fbtw
With less than two hours left on election day, calls for extension resound amid delays

With less than two hours left on election day, calls for extension resound amid delays

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"This delay is not the fault of the voters - most of the time is spent in the queue. Let us give the opportunity to all our...
Headlines
fbtw
Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 12 hours ago
In an update to reporters at 10:27 a.m., Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia said 1,867 vote counting machines...
Headlines
fbtw
No evidence of alleged mismatched vote receipt in Ilocos Sur &mdash; Comelec

No evidence of alleged mismatched vote receipt in Ilocos Sur — Comelec

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 hours ago
Social media posts about an individual receiving a mismatched vote receipt in Narvacan in Ilocos Sur have been circulati...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Machine breakdowns leave Filipinos in line to vote hours past closing

Machine breakdowns leave Filipinos in line to vote hours past closing

By Kaycee Valmonte | 40 minutes ago
Reports of defective machines surfaced online as early as 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
Headlines
fbtw
Zamora wins re-election bid in San Juan

Zamora wins re-election bid in San Juan

1 hour ago
Incumbent Mayor Francis Zamora, who ran under PDP-Laban, succeeded in securing his second term.
Headlines
fbtw
No spike in COVID-19 cases so far &ndash; DOH

No spike in COVID-19 cases so far – DOH

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Should compliance with the minimum public health standards decline, the country will be seeing more than 200 new cases of...
Headlines
fbtw
216 polling precincts had COVID-19 vaccination areas

216 polling precincts had COVID-19 vaccination areas

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites were set up in more than 200 polling precincts in some regions of the country, the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with