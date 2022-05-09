Lacson not inclined to accept Cabinet position

In this May 3, 2022 photo release from his campaign, presidential candidate and senator Ping Lacson gestures on stage at a rally ahead of the May 9 general elections in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Monday that he is not inclined to accept a Cabinet position, if he is offered one, and said he does not have any plans of running for another term in the Senate.

Lacson, who was been trailing behind voters' preference surveys, earlier cast his vote at Bayan Luma 1 Elementary School in Imus, Cavite, his hometown.

"Honestly, I'm not open to it... I'm more inclined not to accept anything anymore," he said in Filipino during an ambush interview at the Cavite polling precinct, referring to the possibility of accepting a Cabinet position under a new administration.

"But it depends on the conditions. Because if you serve under a president whom you are not familiar with and if they tell you to do something that you do not agree with — it has already happened to me," he added. -

During his three-year stint as Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief until 2001, he encountered "fundamental differences" in principle with the then-President Joseph "Erap" Estrada.

Asked about what it would take for him to accept a Cabinet position, he said he must be placed in a position where he will not compromise his principles.

The public servant of over 50 years, also said that he does not intend to run for another term in the Senate.

"Wala na (Not anymore). This [is] going to be my last run," he said.

'Go to Malacañang or go home'

Lacson said that there are only two things he will do once the results are out: "Go to Malacañang or go home."

If he doesn't win, he will go home and make up for lost time.

"We've been [campaigning] for 90 days and I wasn't able to exercise. I wasn't able to frequently go on the threadmill. We also weren't able to eat a lot during the campaign," he said in Filipino.

After placing his vote, he says he feels "relieved."

'Still in the running'

The Lacson campaign debunked the claims of several parties in Bulacan that he has withdrawn from the presidential race.

"That is simply not true," his spokesperson Ashley Acedillo said in a statement, explaining that Lacson is monitoring the events today, which is how they were able to discover the ploy in some areas in Bulacan.

Lacson vowed that an administration under him will be centered on good governance and be free of corruption. Although he is lagging behind in the surveys, he repeatedly said he puts more weight on the warm welcomes he receives during sorties.

Lacson's running mate is Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who is backed by the Nationalist People's Coalition and chairs the political party as well. — Angelica Y. Yang