PDP-Laban named dominant majority party amid split in ranks

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 5, 2022 | 5:24pm
PDP-Laban named dominant majority party amid split in ranks
A banner shows PDP-Laban's logo in this undated file photo
Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has named Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) the dominant majority party and the Villar-led Nacionalista Party as the dominant minority party in the national and local polls on Monday.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia in a press briefing Thursday afternoon dispelled accusations that the commission chose parties that were allied with the Duterte administration.

“We made the ranking in accordance with the template, the criteria laid down in the resolution and likewise with the sworn information update statement before the Comelec,” Garcia said.

The dominant parties will be entitled to get the first look at precinct results on May 9, as the commission will be providing them with copies of the election returns and the certificates of canvass. 

Comelec said the parties will also be given priority when fielding poll watchers.

“The watchers of the dominant majority party and dominant minority party shall be given preference, if the space in the canvassing/consolidation center is insufficient,” the poll body’s Resolution No. 10787 read.

10 other major national parties, 13 local parties

The poll body also named 10 other national major political parties:

  • Liberal Party (LP)
  • Aksyon Demokratiko (AKSYON)
  • Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC)
  • Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats (LAKAS-CMD)
  • Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (PDR)
  • National Unity Party (NUP)
  • Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP)
  • Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)
  • Akbayan Citizens’ Action Party (AKBAYAN)
  • United Nationalist Alliance (UNA)

Meanwhile, 13 local parties were also named the "sole major local party" of their regions, provinces, or cities for the upcoming polls:

  • KABAKA Party, National Capital Region
  • Bileg Party (BILEG), Ilocos Sur
  • Asenso Manileño Movement, City of Manila
  • Partido Navoteño, Navotas city
  • Malayang Kilusan ng mga Mamamayang Zambaleño (MAKIMAZA), Zambales province
  • Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HUGPONG), Davao City
  • Aksyon Agad Bulacan (AKSYON AGAD), Bulacan province
  • Partido Siquijodnon, Siquijor province 
  • Asenso San Pedro (ASAP), San Pedro, Laguna
  • Unang Sigaw (PARTIDO NG PAGBABAGO), Nueva Ecija province
  • Arangkada San Joseño, San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan 
  • Kapanalig at Kambilan ning Memalen Pampanga (KAMBILAN), Pampanga province
  • Hugpong ng Pagbabago, Davao region

Each of the political parties may field one official watcher each in every polling place and canvassing center. 

However, Garcia noted that the voting precincts are small and that the elections will be held under the cloud of a pandemic.

“Ang reality is… hindi naman talaga nakakapasok lahat ng watchers. Try to imagine if there are 30 watchers, sino nalang ang tao sa loob ng presinto?,” Garcia said. 

(Ang reality is… not all watchers can enter the polling place. Try to imagine if there are 30 watchers, who will then fit inside the precincts?)

“The most na makakapasok talaga dyan, and this is in actually and in the actual practice, dalawa lang — ‘yung watcher ng majority party, ‘yung watcher ng minority party. Pero ‘yung mga ibang watchers pwede nasa labas ng polling place.”

(The most number that could go inside, and this is in actual practice, just two — the watcher of the majority party, the watcher of the minority party. But the other watchers may stand right outside the polling place.)

PDP-Laban to ‘ensure’ clean, orderly elections

PDP-Laban, despite its factions’ unresolved dispute, welcomed the Comelec’s declaration, saying that it provides the party an opportunity to take part in the processes during the elections. 

“On our part, we will ensure that the election will be clean and orderly and the true voice of the people will prevail on May 9. That is the directive of our father in the party, President Rodrigo Duterte,” PDP-Laban Secretary General and Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag said in a statement written in Filipino.

PDP-Laban is currently divided into two factions, one led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, which has endorsed the candidacy of Ferdinand “Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. 

Meanwhile, the other half is led by presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquaio, who is running under provincial PROMDI party because of the dispute. 

“The commission will likewise immediately resolve the pending issue as to who between the two factions will actually control the party,” Garcia said. — with report from Alexis Romero

