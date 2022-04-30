MNLF supports Sara Duterte’s bid for vice presidency

Sara Duterte, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, and running mate of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers her speech during a campaign rally inside a gymnasium in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on February 8, 2022.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Moro National Liberation Front announced on Saturday its “patronage” of vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte.

Muslimin Sema, chairman of the MNLF’s central committee, said they have instructed all of their field commanders, organic members and their families and supporters all throughout Mindanao and elsewhere to vote for Duterte, incumbent mayor of Davao City.

“That is a decision we in the MNLF central committee have reached after dialogues with our leaders on the ground,” Sema, who is labor minister of the Bangsamoro Region, told reporters Saturday.

Sema said they shall announce who their chosen presidential candidate is next week, shortly prior to the May 9 synchronized local and national elections.

“By then we shall send text messages to all our field commanders whom to vote for from among all presidential candidates wanting to become president of the Philippines,” Sema said.

Sema said Saturday their central committee has not decided yet on whom, from among the candidates for president, to vote for.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front endorsed last week the candidacy for president of Vice President Leni Robredo during a sortie in Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, who is chairman of the MILF’s central committee, raised, during the event, Robredo’s hand, to confirm that she is their anointed bet for the presidency.

Sema said they will choose a presidential candidate who is inclined to protect and nurture the gains of the MNLF’s Sept. 2, 1996 peace agreement with the national government.

“The MNLF, as an organization, shall support a presidential candidate who shall assure us of a clear platform on addressing issues that are of big importance to us in the MNLF,” Sema said.

The Ebrahim-led MILF has two compacts with the government --- the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro --- that paved the way for the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.