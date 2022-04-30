^

Headlines

MNLF supports Sara Duterte’s bid for vice presidency

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 30, 2022 | 2:02pm
MNLF supports Sara Duterteâs bid for vice presidency
Sara Duterte, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, and running mate of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, delivers her speech during a campaign rally inside a gymnasium in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila on February 8, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Moro National Liberation Front announced on Saturday its “patronage” of vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte.

Muslimin Sema, chairman of the MNLF’s central committee, said they have instructed all of their field commanders, organic members and their families and supporters all throughout Mindanao and elsewhere to vote for Duterte, incumbent mayor of Davao City.

“That is a decision we in the MNLF central committee have reached after dialogues with our leaders on the ground,” Sema, who is labor minister of the Bangsamoro Region, told reporters Saturday.

Sema said they shall announce who their chosen presidential candidate is next week, shortly prior to the May 9 synchronized local and national elections.

“By then we shall send text messages to all our field commanders whom to vote for from among all presidential candidates wanting to become president of the Philippines,” Sema said.

Sema said Saturday their central committee has not decided yet on whom, from among the candidates for president, to vote for.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front endorsed last week the candidacy for president of Vice President Leni Robredo during a sortie in Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, who is chairman of the MILF’s central committee, raised, during the event, Robredo’s hand, to confirm that she is their anointed bet for the presidency.

Sema said they will choose a presidential candidate who is inclined to protect and nurture the gains of the MNLF’s Sept. 2, 1996 peace agreement with the national government.

“The MNLF, as an organization, shall support a presidential candidate who shall assure us of a clear platform on addressing issues that are of big importance to us in the MNLF,” Sema said.

The Ebrahim-led MILF has two compacts with the government --- the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro --- that paved the way for the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 

MEMBERS OF MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT AND MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ateneo, 14 other Philippines universities in THE rankings

Ateneo, 14 other Philippines universities in THE rankings

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Ateneo de Manila University leads 15 Philippine universities that made it to the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ra...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno secures support of volunteer groups of presidential rivals

Isko Moreno secures support of volunteer groups of presidential rivals

21 hours ago
“I will support the daughter but I cannot support her partner. You can be there, but when it comes to the polls,...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan confers top decoration on Villar

Japan confers top decoration on Villar

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Japanese government has conferred upon former Senate president and House speaker Manny Villar its oldest national decoration...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to lead Labor Day celebration in Pampanga

Duterte to lead Labor Day celebration in Pampanga

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to lead tomorrow’s 120th Labor Day celebration in Pampanga, highlighted by the opening...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno weighs in on &lsquo;reds vs yellow-pinks&rsquo;

Moreno weighs in on ‘reds vs yellow-pinks’

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has weighed in on the feud between the so-called “reds” and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
COVID-19 positive can&rsquo;t leave quarantine to vote &ndash; Comelec

COVID-19 positive can’t leave quarantine to vote – Comelec

By Robertzon Ramirez | 15 hours ago
While everyone is allowed to cast their ballots in the May 9 polls, Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Locate, inoculate unvaxxed seniors &ndash; Eleazar

Locate, inoculate unvaxxed seniors – Eleazar

15 hours ago
The national government should locate and inoculate the remaining 1.8 million unvaccinated senior citizens and ramp up the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate probes must yield results&rsquo;

‘Senate probes must yield results’

15 hours ago
UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque said senators should see to it that issues referred to them for investigation and...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 surge possible if immunity of 50% jabbed wanes

COVID-19 surge possible if immunity of 50% jabbed wanes

By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
If the immunity of half of the vaccinated population wanes, more Filipinos may end up with severe and critical cases of COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbtw

Cavite, Laguna govs guarantee victory for BBM

15 hours ago
The governors of Cavite and Laguna have vowed to give presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a landslide victory in their respective vote-rich provinces in the May 9 elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with