^

Headlines

Ten more Philippine universities cited for fulfilling UN sustainable development goals

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 3:49pm
Ten more Philippine universities cited for fulfilling UN sustainable development goals
The CHED office on C.P. Garcia Avenue in Quezon City.
CHED website

MANILA, Philippines — Ten more universities in the Philippines were included as among the higher education institutions (HEIs) which delivered on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact rankings.

Over 1,400 universities from 106 countries were considered in the Times Higher Education rankings this year. The rankings evaluate the universities' efforts in achieving the UN SDGs. 

The ten newcomers from the Philippines are:

  • Mariano Marcos State University
     
  • Central Luzon State University
     
  • Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology
     
  • Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology
     
  • San Beda University
     
  • Visayas State University
     
  • University of Asia and the Pacific
     
  • Cebu Technological University
     
  • St Paul University Philippines
     
  • Tarlac State University

These schools join Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), De La Salle University (DLSU), University of Sto. Tomas (UST), Tarlac Agricultural University and Mapua University, which were included in the rankings last year. 

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero De Vera said on Friday that the rise in the number of local universities in the list points to the "growing internationalization campaign of HEIs and their desire to benchmark and compete with the best universities all over the world."

“I am happy that the efforts and initiatives of Philippine universities to contribute to the attainment of the SDGs are now being recognized internationally. Their inclusion among the world's best universities is an incentive to the HEIs efforts of improving their faculty profile, research, student and faculty exchanges, and degree offerings," he said in a statement shared on the CHED's website. 

Ateneo tops PH list

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) emerged as the top Philippine university, with its inclusion in the top 200 schools, according to THE Impact report. 

The university was recognized for its commitment to SDG 6 (ensuring clean water and sanitation), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities), SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions) and SDG (17) partnerships for goals 

De Vera described ADMU's rating as the highest mark attained by any Philippine university since the ranking's inception in 2019. 

ADMU improved its performance this year as it jumped to the 101-200 bracket, from 201-300 in 2021. 

“Ateneo de Manila again shows that beyond excellence in teaching, learning, and formation, our community - students, faculty, staff, professionals, and many other stakeholders - is a true agent of positive, real-world change," ADMU President Fr. Roberto Yap said in a statement on Thursday.

“As I’ve said last year, the THE Impact Rankings align well with our identity and mission as a Filipino, Catholic, and Jesuit institution. With or without the Impact Rankings, the best measure of how we affect change is still the number of communities and lives we helped change for the better," he said.

This year, DLSU and Mariano Marcos State University were in the 401-600 bracket. Meanwhile, UST, Tarlac Agricultural University and Mapua University were in the 601-800 bracket. 

Australian institution Western Sydney University landed first place in this year's rankings for attaining high marks in SDG 6 (ensuring clean water and sanitation), SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production), SDG 5 (gender equality) and SDG 17 (partnerships for goals).

Launched in 2015, SDGs are considered as the blueprint in achieving a better and sustainable future. 

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY

CHED

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION

SDG

SUSTAINABILITY

UN

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Following Kerwin's recantation, Amnesty International renews call for De Lima's release

Following Kerwin's recantation, Amnesty International renews call for De Lima's release

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Amnesty International renewed its call to free detained Sen. Leila de Lima, whom they referred to as “prisoner of conscience,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo admits &lsquo;hubris&rsquo; in vow to end drug scourge

Rodrigo admits ‘hubris’ in vow to end drug scourge

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has called on communist rebels and narcotics syndicates to drop their guns and their illegal activities...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 patients under isolation won't be able to vote

COVID-19 patients under isolation won't be able to vote

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
COVID-19 patients who are isolating at their homes or in facilities would not be able to vote on election day as local government...
Headlines
fbtw
Expert: Some sectors not represented in poll surveys

Expert: Some sectors not represented in poll surveys

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A former secretary-general of the National Statistical Coordination Board said a more inclusive sampling of survey respondents...
Headlines
fbtw
150 peasant groups back Robredo, Pangilinan

150 peasant groups back Robredo, Pangilinan

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Over 150 organizations of farmers, fishers, food security and land rights advocates have signed a “Declaration of Support”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOJ: Espinosa retraction won't affect drug charges vs De Lima

DOJ: Espinosa retraction won't affect drug charges vs De Lima

1 hour ago
“Mr. Rolan ‘Kerwin’ Espinosa’s retraction with regard to his statements about his alleged transactions...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec Commissioner Bulay seeks temporary relief of spox Jimenez, director Arabe over debate mess

Comelec Commissioner Bulay seeks temporary relief of spox Jimenez, director Arabe over debate mess

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Commission on Elections spokesperson Jimenez and director Frances Arabe were among the Comelec officials asked by Commissioner...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo challenges archrival Marcos to debate

Robredo challenges archrival Marcos to debate

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is challenging her archrival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., to a debate,...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until mid-May

Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until mid-May

7 hours ago
All business establishments may operate at full capacity in areas under Alert Level 1.
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion presses redefinition of fully vaxxed

Concepcion presses redefinition of fully vaxxed

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
With the detection in the country of COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2.12, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with