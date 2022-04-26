Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for ‘real patriotic change’

MANILA, Philippines — The progressive Makabayan coalition bared on Tuesday a full 12-person lineup of senatorial candidates it is supporting in the elections as its partners for “real patriotic change.”

In a statement read at a press conference, Makabayan said it is backing the following Senate bets, alongside its senatorial candidates former Rep. Neri Colmenares (Bayan Muna party-list) and Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Elmer Labog:

Former Rep. Teddy Baguilat (Ifugao)

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay

Sen. Leila de Lima

Free Legal Assistance Group chairperson Chel Diokno

Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero

Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino president Luke Espiritu

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Lawyer Alex Lacson

House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda (Antique)

Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula

“Inihahayag namin ang suporta sa kanila dahil sa track record nila ng pakikipagtulungan sa Makabayan sa mga piling mahahalagang isyu at laban ng mamamayan,” the coalition said.

(We are expressing our support for them because of their track record of helping Makabayan in important issues and the people’s struggle.)

Among these issues are socio-economic and political reforms to address the roots of the communist insurgency, pushing for the resumption of peace talks, human rights, amending the anti-terrorism law, stopping red-tagging and political repression, and asserting the country’s sovereignty against foreign powers.

Diverging from 1Sambayan, Leni slates

“Mahalaga ang pagkakaisang ito upang maipanalo ang interes ng mamamayan at umangat ang kabuhayan ng nakararami, matigil ang paglabag sa mga karapatang pantao, at muling mabuksan ang usapang pangkapayaaan,” Makabayan said.

(This unity is important for the interests of the people to emerge victorious and for the lives of people to be uplifted, for human rights violations to stop, and for peace talks to resume.)

Its senatorial lineup slightly differs from the tickets of opposition coalition 1Sambayan, which Makabayan is part of, and of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, who is being backed by the progressive group.

Not included in Makabayan’s list but included in both 1Sambayan and Robredo’s slates are Sen. Richard Gordon and former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

Makabayan also did not include former Rep. Monsour del Rosario (Makati), who is the latest addition to 1Sambayan’s lineup.

The progressive coalition also snubbed Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sen. Joel Villanueva, who are among Robredo’s guest Senate candidates.