Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem
 


Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
January 29, 2022 | 3:54pm





 
Makabayan says can deliver around 3M votes for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem
In this March 2020 file photo, members of Gabriela and the Makabayan bloc perform the One Billion Rising dance, a campaign for women's rights, at the House of Representatives in observance of women's month.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — Officials of the progressive Makabayan coalition said they are confident they can deliver roughly three million votes for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan in the elections.


Makabayan co-chairperson Neri Colmenares said Saturday in a press briefing that historically, their coalition have carried three to 3.5 million votes in the past elections — a voting bloc which could help buoy the candidacies of Robredo and Pangilinan, who have yet to top surveys.



“Naniniwala kami na made-deliver naman iyong pinakamalaking boto ng Makabayan bloc para doon kay Vice President Leni Robredo at kay Senator Kiko Pangilinan,” Colmenares said.


(We believe that we will deliver the largest vote of the Makabayan bloc for Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.)


Colmenares said that while their coalition’s members have the freedom to choose who to vote for, this choice will certainly be informed by the platforms being carried by candidates .


Robredo and Pangilinan have said through the vice president’s spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, that they are willing to work with Makabayan regarding their 10-point common platform, which include a better response to the pandemic, ending contractualization and resuming peace talks with communist rebels.


Makabayan announced that it is backing the candidacies of Robredo and Pangilinan during the campaign launch of 1Sambayan, where it was also revealed that Colmenares is part of the opposition coalition’s Senate slate.


No Makabayan Senate bet in Robredo ticket yet


While 1Sambayan has included Colmenares in its senatorial lineup, it is not yet clear whether Robredo will also eventually endorse the former Bayan Muna lawmaker for senator.


Robredo has previously revealed a 12-person lineup for the Senate, which she admitted was “controversial” among some as this included politicians deemed to have sat on the fence or even enabled the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.


Colmenares was among three or four personalities who were considered to fill up the last spot in the vice president’s ticket, but this was given to Federation of Free Workers president Sonny Matula, who had already thrown his support for Robredo at the time.


Makabayan did not immediately endorse Robredo even after 1Sambayan backed her presidential run due to concerns that such an announcement of support might close the door on unifying non-administration aspirants and that the vice president has not met with them personally.


Now, however, it is clear for Makabayan officials that Robredo and Pangilinan offer the best chance of defeating the leading tandem of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.


“Makabayan is endorsing Leni and Kiko kahit walang pinasok sila sa kanilang slate because Makabayan knows how important these elections are,” Makabayan vice president Teddy Casiño said.


(Makabayan is endorsing Leni and Kiko even if they did not include anyone from us in their slate because Makabayan knows how important these elections are.)


 










 









Recommended














 

 




















 

















