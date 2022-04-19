^

Headlines

Lorraine Badoy sued — again — at Ombudsman for labeling Maria Ressa as state enemy

Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 4:53pm
Lorraine Badoy sued â€” again â€” at Ombudsman for labeling Maria Ressa as state enemy
Journalist Maria Ressa (front L) leaves her office after she was arrested in Manila on February 13, 2019.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy  is facing yet another administrative complaint for her attacks on Filipinos she considers "enemies" of the government, with the latest filed by the first Filipino to be conferred a Nobel Peace Prize.

Maria Ressa, CEO of online news site Rappler, is suing the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesperson for alleged violations of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of Public Officials and Employees, and for Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interests of the Government and Misconduct. 

Badoy —  identified in some suits as Lorraine Badoy-Partosa — is already facing a string of administrative complaints related to her repeated attempts to link dissent and criticism to armed rebellion and terrorism.

She previously and separately accused Vice President Leni Robredo, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and a number of rights workers, activists and a nun of ties to communist rebels. All have denied the accusations.

The case is based on, among other things, an article posted on the NTF-ELCAC's official website and in Badoy's capacity as a government official that brands Ressa as a "mouthpiece of enemies of the state" and an "enemy of the people," an accusation that Ressa says "places me in grave risk by implying that I am a danger to the government [or] Philippine society that must be killed or neutralized." 

Ressa points out in her complaint that Badoy's article is published as "Usec. Lorraine Badoy", which references her official appointive position within the Presidential Communications Operations Office — which is under the Ombudsman's jurisdiction.

"These posts by [Badoy] have served as the rallying point for other persons to attack and harass myself, Rappler, and other journalists for simply doing our job: fact-checking and pursuing the truth," Ressa wrote in her complaint affidavit. 

READ: Philippine journalists continue to face harassment — US State Department report

"This is easily seen in the hundreds of cruel, malicious, and malevolent comments from other persons attacking me and my fellow journalists," Ressa also said. "Thus, I seek to hold [her] accountable for failing to uphold the highest standards of professionalism as well as to observe proper decorum and decency that tarnishes the reputation of public office."

In that same post, Badoy also branded Rappler as a group of "liars and unethical journalists" who "have no love for country and whose clear intent is to destroy so much of what we hold dear: our freedoms, our indigenous peoples, our President and this government."

In another Facebook post, Badoy claimed without proof nor basis that Rappler was "being a friend and ally of, and defending, the [Communist Party of the Philippines], the [New People's Army], and the [National Democratic Front.]"

Badoy later went on to praise hackers who launched distributed denial of service or DDoS attacks against websites —  including Rappler's website —  whom she called "computer geniuses."

Ressa also pointed to an interview dated June 6, 2021 published by state-run Philippine News Agency, where Badoy confirmed that her statements were "the official stand of the NTF-ELCAC, which is headed by the President."

Lawyer Tony La Viña, the spokesperson for the petitioners who hurled the first set of administrative complaints against Badoy, said that the raps were "only the first in a series of complaints and legal action" that the group is preparing in the coming weeks.

The Commission on Human Rights has warned that the practice of red-tagging, which has increased in 2020, "violates the constitutional guarantee of presumption of innocence and may have serious implications on the security and movement of individuals and groups involved." The UN rights office has made similar remarks, adding that the labeling of dissent as terrorism has been institutionalized in the Philippines and will be dificult to reverse.

Badoy has denied that her task force practices red-tagging, preferring to call its conflating activists with armed combatants "truth-tagging." The NTF-ELCAC has repeatedly been caught spreading false information to justify its labeling of legitimate organizations.

RELATED: No statement from Palace yet on journalist Ressa, first Filipino to receive Nobel Peace Prize

Franco Luna with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

LORRAINE BADOY

NTF-ELCAC

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it
play

Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it

1 day ago
“It’s just a fair call. What they had said before, they also heard from themselves. Nothing unusual,” Moreno...
Headlines
fbtw
2 military personnel convicted of murder of Bayan Muna activist in 2010

2 military personnel convicted of murder of Bayan Muna activist in 2010

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
It took 12 years for activists to score a legal victory in the 2010 killing of a Bayan Muna coordinator and activist in Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

1 day ago
Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers...
Headlines
fbtw
Chito Sta. Romana, Philippine Ambassador to China, passes away

Chito Sta. Romana, Philippine Ambassador to China, passes away

7 hours ago
"The Department of Foreign Affairs offers its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Ambassador Chito, to our...
Headlines
fbtw
Four hurt as gunshots disrupt meeting between Ka Leody, Manobo community on land issues

Four hurt as gunshots disrupt meeting between Ka Leody, Manobo community on land issues

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
“Ang pagkilos nila ay para bawiin ang lupang kinamkam sa mga indigenous people. Ilan sa mga kasamahan nilang IPs ay...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

3 hours ago
Confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, a high-profile detainee, has been transferred to a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG: Almost 9,000 uniformed personnel deployed for 'Agaton' rescue operations

DILG: Almost 9,000 uniformed personnel deployed for 'Agaton' rescue operations

4 hours ago
"Responding to the urgent need to assist our kababayans...even before the land-fall we had already positioned our firefighters...
Headlines
fbtw
UniTeam courts vote-rich Cebu

UniTeam courts vote-rich Cebu

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
A week after the UniTeam Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte bagged the endorsement of One Cebu Party,...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG takes offense at US State Department report on impunity of PH state forces

DILG takes offense at US State Department report on impunity of PH state forces

7 hours ago
In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año called the report "a mere repetition of...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec partners with SM for VCM demo project

Comelec partners with SM for VCM demo project

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday signed a memorandum of agreement with SM Supermalls to use malls for the public demonstration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with