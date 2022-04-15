Pope Francis offers prayers for victims of 'Agaton' landslides, floods

Cardinal Tagle thanks Pope Francis at the end of Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis offered his prayers for the thousands of Filipinos affected by the flooding and landslides brought on by tropical cyclone Agaton (international name Megi).

In a telegram dated Friday, April 14, the pope expressed "solidarity with all those suffering" in the aftermath of Agaton, which caused heavy rains in the central regions in the Philippines as the predominantly Catholic country celebrated Holy Week.

Signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the telegram was addressed to Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines.

"His Holiness Pope Francis wishes to express his solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of the storm. He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, injured, and displaced as well as those engaged in recovery efforts,” Parolin wrote.

The letter was then relayed by Archbishop Brown to Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The death toll from landslides and flooding rose to 148 on Thursday according to a report by Agence France-Presse, with the most fatalities recorded in the towns of Baybay and Abuyog in Leyte province. 28 others are still missing.

The first cyclone to hit the country this year, Agaton caused 676 areas to be flooded and displaced over 1.6 million people in the regions in its path.

The total cost of infrastructure is at P6.9 million. 9,622 houses were damaged, good for an estimated cost of P709,500.

“As a sign of spiritual closeness, His Holiness willingly invokes upon all the Filipino people God’s blessings of strength and peace,” the pope's telegram also reads.