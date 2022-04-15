^

Headlines

Pope Francis offers prayers for victims of 'Agaton' landslides, floods

Philstar.com
April 15, 2022 | 12:42pm
Cardinal Luis Tagle with Pope Francis
Cardinal Tagle thanks Pope Francis at the end of Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Vatican Media

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis offered his prayers for the thousands of Filipinos affected by the flooding and landslides brought on by tropical cyclone Agaton (international name Megi).

In a telegram dated Friday, April 14, the pope expressed "solidarity with all those suffering" in the aftermath of Agaton, which caused heavy rains in the central regions in the Philippines as the predominantly Catholic country celebrated Holy Week.

Signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the telegram was addressed to Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines.

"His Holiness Pope Francis wishes to express his solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of the storm. He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, injured, and displaced as well as those engaged in recovery efforts,” Parolin wrote.

The letter was then relayed by Archbishop Brown to Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The death toll from landslides and flooding rose to 148 on Thursday according to a report by Agence France-Presse, with the most fatalities recorded in the towns of Baybay and Abuyog in Leyte province. 28 others are still missing. 

The first cyclone to hit the country this year, Agaton caused 676 areas to be flooded and displaced over 1.6 million people in the regions in its path.

The total cost of infrastructure is at P6.9 million. 9,622 houses were damaged, good for an estimated cost of P709,500.

“As a sign of spiritual closeness, His Holiness willingly invokes upon all the Filipino people God’s blessings of strength and peace,” the pope's telegram also reads. 

AGATON

POPE FRANCIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Endangered: Saving Manila&rsquo;s remaining heritage structures comes with roadblocks

Endangered: Saving Manila’s remaining heritage structures comes with roadblocks

By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
“It was never dead. But there is a need to put mechanisms in place to prevent the built heritage in Escolta, and other...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2020/21 Bar passers with 'exemplary performance'

LIST: 2020/21 Bar passers with 'exemplary performance'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
Below is a list of 2020/21 Bar examinees recognized for their exemplary performance:
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Rollout of second booster for vulnerable populations to begin soon

DOH: Rollout of second booster for vulnerable populations to begin soon

20 hours ago
The DOH said the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center continues to work over the holiday break “to carefully...
Headlines
fbtw
Six appellate justices shortlisted for May SC vacancy

Six appellate justices shortlisted for May SC vacancy

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Six appellate associate justices made it to the Judicial and Bar Council’s shortlist for the May vacancy at the Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'
play

Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'

2 days ago
The campaign of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accused Vice President Leni Robredo of spreading lies in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte rejects bill requiring SIM card, social media account registration

Duterte rejects bill requiring SIM card, social media account registration

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the measure over the inclusion of...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: 1.6 million now displaced by Agaton

NDRRMC: 1.6 million now displaced by Agaton

1 hour ago
The first cyclone to hit the country this year, Agaton caused 676 areas to be flooded and affected 291 road sections and 12...
Headlines
fbtw
Volunteers in door-to-door blitz for Robredo

Volunteers in door-to-door blitz for Robredo

By Mikhail Flores | 2 hours ago
Clutching pink flyers and face masks, supporters of presidential hopeful Leni Robredo are going door to door across the archipelago...
Headlines
fbtw
Journalists condemn harassment of reporter at campaign coverage

Journalists condemn harassment of reporter at campaign coverage

2 hours ago
Campaign staff of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. shoved aside a journalist attempting to interview...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 148

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 148

By Bobbie Alota | 5 hours ago
The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Agaton (international name Megi)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with