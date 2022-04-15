^

Headlines

NDRRMC: 1.6 million now displaced by Agaton

Philstar.com
April 15, 2022 | 11:42am
NDRRMC: 1.6 million now displaced by Agaton
Photo shows rescue operations conducted by personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard in Barangay Poblacion Norte, Sigma, Capiz due to the floods caused by Tropical Cyclone Agaton.
Release / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Agaton (international name Megi), which caused floods and landslides in the central regions of the Philippines, has affected and displaced over 1.6 million people in the regions in its path, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest situation report sent to media on Friday.

The first cyclone to hit the country this year, Agaton caused 676 areas to be flooded and affected 291 road sections and 12 bridge sections. 9,622 houses were damaged, good for an estimated cost of P709,500. The total cost of infrastructure is at P6.9 million.

As a result, Agaton affected 1,689,436 persons or 494,607 families in the regions of Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga and BARMM.

Of that number, 323,306 displaced persons are being served inside 1,033 evacuation centers across those regions. 

Agaton has also officially caused 137 deaths and 8 injuries thus far, with 28 still missing, the NDRRMC disclosed. In a separate report, Agence France-Presse pegged the death toll at 148.

A total of 15 cities and municipalities in Western Visayas, Davao Region, and CARAGA saw declarations of a state of calamity. 

The damage to agriculture also stands at P186,632,976 with 6,439 hectares of crops lost and 256 livestock and poultry passing away. 

75 cities and municipalities also lost power, while 3 localities also lost their water supply. 

There are no outages or interruptions in telecommunications as of reporting time, the NDRRMC said Friday morning. 

Agencies including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, non-government organizations, the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, and the Office of Civil Defense have provided an estimated P40.2 million in assistance. 

— Franco Luna 

AGATON

NDRRMC
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 15, 2022 - 11:55am

Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA

April 15, 2022 - 11:55am

Pope Francis expresses solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of cyclone Agaton (international name Megi).

In a letter addressed to CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David conveyed through Apostolic Nuncio Charles Brown, Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin says the Pope "willingly invokes upon all the Filipino people God's blessings of strength and peace."

"He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, injured, and displaced as well as those engaged in recovery efforts," Cardinal Parolin says.

 

April 14, 2022 - 1:14pm

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi (locally named Agaton) hit 115 on Thursday, official figures show, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to hit the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands into evacuation centres. — AFP

April 13, 2022 - 10:24am

The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rises to 58 on Wednesday, official tallies show, as rescuers dug up more bodies with their bare hands in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches of mud and earth.

Most of the deaths from tropical storm Agaton (international name Megi) — the strongest to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year — were in the central province of Leyte where a series of landslides has devastated communities. 

At least 47 people died and 27 were missing after waves of sodden soil smashed into farming settlements over the weekend, local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured. — AFP

April 13, 2022 - 9:05am

The death toll from "Agaton" has reached 43, NDRRMC says.

The council also reports seven missing persons and eight injured individuals as of April 13.

April 13, 2022 - 8:36am

The low pressure area, formerly "Agaton" was located at 66 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar ay 3 a.m.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the LPA will affect the following areas:

Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over:

  • Eastern Visayas
  • Masbate
  • Sorsogon

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over:

  • the rest of Visayas
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Caraga
  • the rest of Bicol Region
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Quezon

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over

  • Metro Manila 
  • the rest of the country
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Endangered: Saving Manila&rsquo;s remaining heritage structures comes with roadblocks

Endangered: Saving Manila’s remaining heritage structures comes with roadblocks

By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
“It was never dead. But there is a need to put mechanisms in place to prevent the built heritage in Escolta, and other...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2020/21 Bar passers with 'exemplary performance'

LIST: 2020/21 Bar passers with 'exemplary performance'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
Below is a list of 2020/21 Bar examinees recognized for their exemplary performance:
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Rollout of second booster for vulnerable populations to begin soon

DOH: Rollout of second booster for vulnerable populations to begin soon

20 hours ago
The DOH said the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center continues to work over the holiday break “to carefully...
Headlines
fbtw
Six appellate justices shortlisted for May SC vacancy

Six appellate justices shortlisted for May SC vacancy

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Six appellate associate justices made it to the Judicial and Bar Council’s shortlist for the May vacancy at the Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'
play

Responding to 'deception' accusation, Robredo camp says Marcos team in 'full attack mode'

2 days ago
The campaign of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accused Vice President Leni Robredo of spreading lies in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Pope Francis offers prayers for victims of 'Agaton' landslides, floods

Pope Francis offers prayers for victims of 'Agaton' landslides, floods

54 minutes ago
"His Holiness Pope Francis wishes to express his solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of the storm. He also...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte rejects bill requiring SIM card, social media account registration

Duterte rejects bill requiring SIM card, social media account registration

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the measure over the inclusion of...
Headlines
fbtw
Volunteers in door-to-door blitz for Robredo

Volunteers in door-to-door blitz for Robredo

By Mikhail Flores | 2 hours ago
Clutching pink flyers and face masks, supporters of presidential hopeful Leni Robredo are going door to door across the archipelago...
Headlines
fbtw
Journalists condemn harassment of reporter at campaign coverage

Journalists condemn harassment of reporter at campaign coverage

2 hours ago
Campaign staff of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. shoved aside a journalist attempting to interview...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 148

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 148

By Bobbie Alota | 5 hours ago
The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Agaton (international name Megi)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with