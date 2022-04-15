NDRRMC: 1.6 million now displaced by Agaton
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Agaton (international name Megi), which caused floods and landslides in the central regions of the Philippines, has affected and displaced over 1.6 million people in the regions in its path, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest situation report sent to media on Friday.
The first cyclone to hit the country this year, Agaton caused 676 areas to be flooded and affected 291 road sections and 12 bridge sections. 9,622 houses were damaged, good for an estimated cost of P709,500. The total cost of infrastructure is at P6.9 million.
As a result, Agaton affected 1,689,436 persons or 494,607 families in the regions of Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga and BARMM.
Of that number, 323,306 displaced persons are being served inside 1,033 evacuation centers across those regions.
Agaton has also officially caused 137 deaths and 8 injuries thus far, with 28 still missing, the NDRRMC disclosed. In a separate report, Agence France-Presse pegged the death toll at 148.
A total of 15 cities and municipalities in Western Visayas, Davao Region, and CARAGA saw declarations of a state of calamity.
The damage to agriculture also stands at P186,632,976 with 6,439 hectares of crops lost and 256 livestock and poultry passing away.
75 cities and municipalities also lost power, while 3 localities also lost their water supply.
There are no outages or interruptions in telecommunications as of reporting time, the NDRRMC said Friday morning.
Agencies including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, non-government organizations, the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, and the Office of Civil Defense have provided an estimated P40.2 million in assistance.
— Franco Luna
Tropical Depression Agaton (international name Megi) is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines in 2022. Bookmark this page for updates. — Main photo: JMA
Pope Francis expresses solidarity with all those suffering in the wake of cyclone Agaton (international name Megi).
In a letter addressed to CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David conveyed through Apostolic Nuncio Charles Brown, Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin says the Pope "willingly invokes upon all the Filipino people God's blessings of strength and peace."
"He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, injured, and displaced as well as those engaged in recovery efforts," Cardinal Parolin says.
The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi (locally named Agaton) hit 115 on Thursday, official figures show, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.
Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to hit the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands into evacuation centres. — AFP
The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rises to 58 on Wednesday, official tallies show, as rescuers dug up more bodies with their bare hands in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches of mud and earth.
Most of the deaths from tropical storm Agaton (international name Megi) — the strongest to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year — were in the central province of Leyte where a series of landslides has devastated communities.
At least 47 people died and 27 were missing after waves of sodden soil smashed into farming settlements over the weekend, local authorities said. Just over 100 people were injured. — AFP
The death toll from "Agaton" has reached 43, NDRRMC says.
The council also reports seven missing persons and eight injured individuals as of April 13.
The low pressure area, formerly "Agaton" was located at 66 km southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar ay 3 a.m.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the LPA will affect the following areas:
Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over:
- Eastern Visayas
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over:
- the rest of Visayas
- Northern Mindanao
- Caraga
- the rest of Bicol Region
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Quezon
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over
- Metro Manila
- the rest of the country
