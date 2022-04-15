NDRRMC: 1.6 million now displaced by Agaton

Photo shows rescue operations conducted by personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard in Barangay Poblacion Norte, Sigma, Capiz due to the floods caused by Tropical Cyclone Agaton.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Agaton (international name Megi), which caused floods and landslides in the central regions of the Philippines, has affected and displaced over 1.6 million people in the regions in its path, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest situation report sent to media on Friday.

The first cyclone to hit the country this year, Agaton caused 676 areas to be flooded and affected 291 road sections and 12 bridge sections. 9,622 houses were damaged, good for an estimated cost of P709,500. The total cost of infrastructure is at P6.9 million.

As a result, Agaton affected 1,689,436 persons or 494,607 families in the regions of Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga and BARMM.

Of that number, 323,306 displaced persons are being served inside 1,033 evacuation centers across those regions.

Agaton has also officially caused 137 deaths and 8 injuries thus far, with 28 still missing, the NDRRMC disclosed. In a separate report, Agence France-Presse pegged the death toll at 148.

A total of 15 cities and municipalities in Western Visayas, Davao Region, and CARAGA saw declarations of a state of calamity.

The damage to agriculture also stands at P186,632,976 with 6,439 hectares of crops lost and 256 livestock and poultry passing away.

75 cities and municipalities also lost power, while 3 localities also lost their water supply.

There are no outages or interruptions in telecommunications as of reporting time, the NDRRMC said Friday morning.

Agencies including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, non-government organizations, the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, and the Office of Civil Defense have provided an estimated P40.2 million in assistance.

— Franco Luna