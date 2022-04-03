Public attorneys bristle at Tulfo claim they are 'absent' in cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Public Attorney's Office over the weekend cried foul over a senatorial candidate's characterization of government lawyers being absent and of not being able to do their jobs as he talked about a legal assistance program that he is considering putting up.

In an interview on CNN Philippines last week, broadcaster and senatorial candidate Raffy Tulfo said he was considering creating a legal assistance desk if elected into office. He said the desk would work with PAO lawyers, whom Tulfo also said were often absent in cases involving the poor.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, PAO's Chief Public Attorney Persida Rueda-Acosta pleaded with a certain "Mr. T" to "spare PAO from politics."

"PAO is acting on your referrals although PAO lawyers and staff are overworked,” Rueda-Acosta said, along with a screenshot of a record showing the office has served over 63.739 million clients from 2016 to 2021.

A report also showed that PAO has assisted 85,533 clients for inquest investigation and custodial interrogation.

"Your statements are but insults to every hardworking public attorney, who knew very well, how many referrals you have forwarded to us because you knew very well, you cannot act on all false hopes you have exuded on TV/Radio," PAO lawyer Joy Adraneda-Filio said in a separate Facebook post on Saturday.

Tulfo on CNN Philippines' "The Source" that he already has hundreds of volunteer lawyers ready to work with his proposed legal assistance desk.

Tulfo is the top choice among senatorial candidates according to the latest Pulse Asia survey and is popular for hosting a public service show that connects callers and guests with government agencies, including the PAO.

Although people can approach senators for assistance, the main job of members of the Senate is legislation as well as oversight on the implementation of laws.

RELATED: QC court asked to stop vaccination of children against parents', guardians' will

Tulfo: PAO lawyers 'can't really perform'

Tulfo said his group will be "working hand-in-hand with the PAO lawyers," who he claims "can’t really perform."

PAO is attached to the justice department and is mandated to provide legal assistance to those who can’t afford it.

"May mandato naman talaga sa ating gobyerno, ‘yung PAO na para tumulong sa mga mahihirap kaya lang there are some times or cases na yung PAO di mo makikita eh, ‘yung PAO absent, yung PAO wala roon… they can’t really perform so that’s when I would come in, yung mga lawyers ko volunteer lawyers, na para siguraduhin na meron talagang legal representation yung isang suspect pag in-inquest," Tulfo said.

(The government really has a mandate, the PAO, to help the poor but there are some times or cases, that PAO isn’t there, they are absent… they can’t really perform so that’s when I would come in, with my lawyers [who are] volunteer lawyers, to ensure that suspects that are subjected to an inquest will have legal representation.)

Through his "Raffy Tulfo in Action" YouTube channel, which as of writing has over 22.9 million subscribers, Tulfo has been mediating complaints from the public.

However, his "brand of justice" has been criticized for, at times, not going through due process.

Adraneda-Filio said PAO has been fielding most of the legal issues brought to Tulfo's show "if [they are] found not sensational or controversially interesting to gain an audience."

Aside from PAO, the government already has a program to provide legal assistance to the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces Of the Philippines if they receive charges due to actions committed while on duty.

The Department of Labor and Employment’s Legal Research and Assistance Division and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration also have their respective legal assistance programs.

Meanwhile, several university-attached groups, such as the Ateneo Legal Services Center and the University of the Philippines Office of Legal Aid, also provide services to indigent clients. — Kaycee Valmonte

RELATED: DOJ to form composite group, prioritize complaints under anti-vote buying task force