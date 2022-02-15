

















































 
























Headlines
 
Tulfo, Cayetano, Legarda top Pulse Senate survey
 


Cecille Suerte Felipe, Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2022 | 12:01am





 
Tulfo, Cayetano, Legarda top Pulse Senate survey
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo.
Photo release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda have topped Pulse Asia’s latest pre-election senatorial survey.


The poll, conducted from Jan. 19-24, showed Tulfo garnering 66.1 percent voter preference, followed by Cayetano (58.2) and Legarda (58).


Completing the list of the top 12 preferred senatorial candidates are Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero (55.7), former public works secretary Mark Villar (52.9), Sen. Migz Zubiri (50.3), Sen. Win Gatchalian (45.9), former vice president Jojo Binay (44.5), former senator Jinggoy Estrada (40.4), Sen. Joel Villanueva (40.4), Sen. Risa Hontiveros (37.1), actor Robin Padilla (35.9) and JV Ejercito (33.9).


Of the top 12 candidates in Pulse Asia’s latest survey, Estrada made the most significant leap – jumping to No. 9 from his previous number 13 ranking in a similar Pulse Asia survey conducted last December.


El Shaddai backs Villar


Influential Catholic charismatic group El Shaddai has endorsed the senatorial bid of Villar who led the department in completing numerous Build Build Build projects of the administration.


Villar thanked El Shaddai leader Mike Velarde and his followers for the support, and vowed to push for unity in the country.


“Thank you so much for your support, I want to thank Bro. Mike Velarde and the millions of members of El Shaddai. We, together with the BBM-Sara UniTeam, have the goal of unity,” Villar said.


Velarde made the announcement of support for Villar at the El Shaddai International House of Prayer in Parañaque City last Saturday.


Velarde also endorsed the candidacies of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for president and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president, or the BBM-Sara tandem.


During the prayer rally for El Shaddai, which has about six to eight million members nationwide, Velarde raised the hands of Marcos and Carpio.


“We are always very grateful to Bro. Mike for all his support. Many thanks also to those who believe in us. We will continue to serve God and help our countrymen,” Villar said.


 










 









