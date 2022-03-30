If elected, Isko Moreno vows to be 'fearlessâ€™ in WPS issue, says will accompany fishermen â€˜if neededâ€™

If elected, Isko Moreno vows to be 'fearless’ in WPS issue, says will accompany fishermen ‘if needed’

This March 2, 2022 photo shows a China Choas Guard ship with bow number 3305 conducting a close distance maneuvering while the Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Malabrigo is conducting maritime patrol operations in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc, a traditional fishing ground off the coast of Zambales.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor and presidential bet Isko Moreno claimed that if elected, he would insist on Philippine sovereignty over Panatag Shoal and will protect Filipino fishermen going to disputed waters by accompanying them aboard a Navy ship “if needed.”

In a statement sent to reporters Wednesday, the 47-year-old presidential candidate took on a strong stance against Chinese presence in the West Philippine Sea but expressed willingness to align with the United States.

“For us, we will insist on the Hague ruling, and we will fish in our waters [and] that includes Panatag shoal. If I need to go with the fisherfolks, I’ll be with them,” Moreno told reporters in Gitagum, Misamis Oriental after a courtesy call with Mayor Emmanuel Mugot before embarking on a motorcade.

Moreno made the statement when asked about his West Philippine Sea policy and how he would protect Filipino fishermen from harassment by China Coast Guard patrols, particularly in Panatag Shoal, amid the Chinese government’s insistence that the area is part of their territory.

“We have frigates. I’ll be there, why not, [but] not through jet ski. I’m going to be fair with you, I don’t want to overpromise things. But we’ll be there. We’ll protect our fishermen. We need to fish in our oceans within our sovereign territory, and that includes Panatag Shoal,” he said.

He was referencing President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier campaign promise that he would take a jet ski to Scarborough Shoal and plant the Philippine flag in the South China Sea to assert the country’s ownership over the area. The chief executive later expressed surprise that people took the claim seriously, eventually saying that anyone who fell for that claim was "stupid."

Moreno vowed to assert the Hague Ruling and build the country’s capacity to defend its waters in securing unimpeded access for small fisherfolk to abundant fishing grounds.

At the same time, though, he added that the Visiting Forces Agreement and Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States "will not only be honored but will be reinforced if he wins in the May 9 elections."

"We will expand that so that we can strengthen the capabilities of our military and uniformed personnel - skills, existing technology, military equipment that we can learn - so that one day, we will have money, extra money after we cross people, then we'll equip our military,” said Moreno.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer said that he is "not engaging in war-mongering and will exhaust all diplomatic means to solve the impasse and avoid armed confrontation as much as possible."

But Moreno said that if the country’s sovereignty is threatened under his watch, he will not shirk his responsibilities to defend the Filipino people.

"I will not go to war as long as I can avoid it. We will not fight. But remember, we are not oppressive either. I don’t want to create another problem. As of now, we have many problems that people face. But you know, when you are pushed against the wall, the oppressed also bite,” he said.

Moreno maintained that historically, and as affirmed by the Hague ruling, Panatag Shoal and the rest of the Philippine Sea within the country’s exclusive economic zone is Philippine sovereign territory.

To recall, Beijing on Monday urged the Philippine government to “earnestly respect” China’s sovereignty and “avoid interfering” with the patrol operations of the CCG.

“They can spin what they want to spin, but my obligation if elected president is to protect all Filipino citizens anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world. That is the job of the president. And that includes our resources and geography. We are a sovereign country,” Moreno said when asked for his reaction.

“If they want respect, I think respect should be given back to us. it’s ours, nothing more, nothing less, technically, historically. They may claim what they want to claim. They can say what they want to say. As far as history is concerned, as far as technical aspect is concerned, acceptable laws existing in the world, acceptable to all other nations, it’s ours."