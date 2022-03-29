^

Headlines

Beijing insists sovereignty over Panatag after near collision of Filipino, Chinese ships

Patricia Lourdes Viray - Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 10:14am
Beijing insists sovereignty over Panatag after near collision of Filipino, Chinese ships
This March 2, 2022 photo shows a China Choas Guard ship with bow number 3305 conducting a close distance maneuvering while the Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Malabrigo is conducting maritime patrol operations in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc, a traditional fishing ground off the coast of Zambales.
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Once again ignoring the 2016 arbitral ruling on the West Philippine Sea, Beijing insisted that Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc is part of its "inherent territory."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed that Beijing has sovereignty over Panatag Shoal and its adjacent waters "as well as sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters."

"We hope that the Philippine ships will earnestly respect China’s sovereignty and rights and interests, abide by China’s domestic law and international law, and avoid interfering with the patrol and law enforcement of the China Coast Guard in the above-mentioned waters," Wang said in a press briefing Monday.

Wang's remarks came after a report from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) that a China Coast Guard ship conducted a close maneuver in the vicinity of the traditional fishing ground off the coast of Zambales.

The PCG had reported four incidences of close distance maneuvering of China Coast Guard ship in Panatag Shoal, the latest of which was on March 2.

The Chinese ship constrained the maneuvering space of PCG patrol vessel BRP Malabrigo, a violation of the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

"The behavior of the involved CCG vessels increased the risk of collision with four of our capital ships," PCG PCG Commandant Adm. Artemio Abu earlier said.

Abu added that the coast guard immediately coordinated with the National task Force for the West Philippine Sea and the Department of Foreign Affairs to address the issue through a rules-based approach.

The DFA has yet to confirm whether they have filed a diplomatic protest over the incident.

Panatag Shoal is well within the 200-nautical mile Philippine exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

The UNCLOS-backed tribunal, however, ruled that the shoal is a traditional fishing ground open to all fishermen from the Philippines, China and other countries.

The tribunal also ruled that China failed to respect the traditional fishing rights of Filipino fishermen by blocking access to the shoal after May 2012.

RELATED VIDEO:

BAJO DE MASINLOC

CHINA COAST GUARD

PANATAG SHOAL

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends sale of Divisoria Public Market

Moreno defends sale of Divisoria Public Market

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday defended the sale of the Divisoria Public Market, saying it was meant to raise funds for...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys yearning for new kind of governance &ndash; Robredo

Pinoys yearning for new kind of governance – Robredo

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Filipinos are yearning for a new kind of governance in the next six years, presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
fbtw
Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

21 hours ago
“This will provide our drivers and operators regular payouts amid the rising fuel prices and inflation. The other benefit...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag
play

Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
PCG multi-role response vessel BRP Malabrigo reported that CCG with bow number 3305 conducted a close distance maneuvering...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte gets rest day on 77th birthday

Duterte gets rest day on 77th birthday

By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
There was no official function or lavish party for President Duterte on his 77th birthday, as he spent it as a rest day at...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOJ to form composite group, prioritize complaints under anti-vote buying task force

DOJ to form composite group, prioritize complaints under anti-vote buying task force

27 minutes ago
"Considering the importance of the forthcoming elections to the survival and recovery of the nation, I will direct the DOJ...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA repatriates more seafarers as conditions in Ukraine become &lsquo;more challenging&rsquo;

DFA repatriates more seafarers as conditions in Ukraine become ‘more challenging’

29 minutes ago
More Filipino seafarers were repatriated from Ukraine just as conditions “become more challenging” as attacks...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-3 deploys 4-car, 3-car train sets simultaneously

MRT-3 deploys 4-car, 3-car train sets simultaneously

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We want to serve as many passengers as possible, that's why we really prepared for this scenario where more passengers can...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to rely on tech, socmed vs vote-buying

Comelec to rely on tech, socmed vs vote-buying

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections would be relying on technology and social media accounts to detect and help prosecute candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao&rsquo;s priority: House for Filipino homeless

Pacquiao’s priority: House for Filipino homeless

By Miriam Desacada | 11 hours ago
If elected president, Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s top priority is to provide a modest but decent house for all Filipino families...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with