^

Headlines

Philippines logs 2,726 new COVID-19 cases from March 21 to 27

Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 4:27pm
Philippines logs 2,726 new COVID-19 cases from March 21 to 27
Commuters queue for the free ride at the MRT-3 North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday morning, March 28, 2022. The MRT-3 offers free rides to commuters for a month, from March 28 to April 30, following the completion of the rehabilitation project of the train system and as part of the government's effort to help ease the commuters' financial burden.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 2,726 additional COVID-19 cases, or an average of 389 infections per day, from March 21 to 27.

The daily average was 24% lower than the figure logged from March 14 to 20, the DOH said in its daily bulletin.

Of the active cases, 758 patients with severe and critical illness are seeking treatment in hospitals. 

Only 16.7% of the 27,547 beds in non-intensive care units nationwide are utilized. Meanwhile, the ICU bed utilization rate is 15.1% or 484 out of 3,204 beds.

The agency also said it verified 752 additional deaths during the last week. It cited the late encoding of death information to the COVIDKaya reporting system.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 3.67 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

All regions in the country were deemed at minimal risk for COVID-19 spread, the department said last week. 

More than 65.6 million Filipinos have completed immunization against COVID-19, while 11.8 million people have received booster shots. Over 6.5 million senior citizens have been fully vaccinated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 CASES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

National Unity Party president backs Robredo instead of party choice Marcos

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
“If we base (it on) her track record, naniwala ako (I believe) that she is the most qualified to be elected as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Manila with proud Fil-Am sailors
play

USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Manila with proud Fil-Am sailors

23 hours ago
The United States Navy continues to foster its ties with the Philippines and its other allies by conducting military exercises,...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko party asks Supreme Court for 'certificate of finality' on Marcos family's estate tax dues

Isko party asks Supreme Court for 'certificate of finality' on Marcos family's estate tax dues

6 hours ago
“The purpose of the requested Certificate of Finality is to establish that the above-cited case is in fact final and...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag
play

Chinese coast guard ship sails close, constrains maneuvering space of Philippine patrol vessel near Panatag

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
PCG multi-role response vessel BRP Malabrigo reported that CCG with bow number 3305 conducted a close distance maneuvering...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko insists BBM lied on estate tax debt

Isko insists BBM lied on estate tax debt

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The camp of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday called out former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for insisting that the order...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Isko Moreno vows to prioritize infrastructure, economic growth in Mindanao

Isko Moreno vows to prioritize infrastructure, economic growth in Mindanao

46 minutes ago
“There are areas here [where] based on our data given to me, only 8% have access to clean, potable water. And of...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to release 'areas of concern' list this week

Comelec to release 'areas of concern' list this week

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections will release this week its list of “election areas of concern" just as election season is...
Headlines
fbtw
86% of over 48,000 BuCor inmates now fully vaccinated

86% of over 48,000 BuCor inmates now fully vaccinated

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
A year since the Philippines rolled out its vaccination program, 86.18% of the total inmate population of the Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbtw
Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

Phase 3 of service contracting program now underway, DOTr says

2 hours ago
“This will provide our drivers and operators regular payouts amid the rising fuel prices and inflation. The other benefit...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
In an advisory, local firm Seaoil Philippines announced a price increase in its gasoline products by P3.40 per liter, diesel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with