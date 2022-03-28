Philippines logs 2,726 new COVID-19 cases from March 21 to 27

Commuters queue for the free ride at the MRT-3 North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday morning, March 28, 2022. The MRT-3 offers free rides to commuters for a month, from March 28 to April 30, following the completion of the rehabilitation project of the train system and as part of the government's effort to help ease the commuters' financial burden.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 2,726 additional COVID-19 cases, or an average of 389 infections per day, from March 21 to 27.

The daily average was 24% lower than the figure logged from March 14 to 20, the DOH said in its daily bulletin.

Of the active cases, 758 patients with severe and critical illness are seeking treatment in hospitals.

Only 16.7% of the 27,547 beds in non-intensive care units nationwide are utilized. Meanwhile, the ICU bed utilization rate is 15.1% or 484 out of 3,204 beds.

The agency also said it verified 752 additional deaths during the last week. It cited the late encoding of death information to the COVIDKaya reporting system.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 3.67 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

All regions in the country were deemed at minimal risk for COVID-19 spread, the department said last week.

More than 65.6 million Filipinos have completed immunization against COVID-19, while 11.8 million people have received booster shots. Over 6.5 million senior citizens have been fully vaccinated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico