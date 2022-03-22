^

DOH seeks FDA approval for 4th COVID-19 shot for elderly, immunocompromised

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 5:31pm
DOH seeks FDA approval for 4th COVID-19 shot for elderly, immunocompromised
A senior citizen receives a COVID-19 jab at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon city during the continuation of inoculation of Sinovac vaccine on April 14, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has filed for Food and Drug Administration clearance of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for the elderly and immunocompromised, an official said Tuesday.

“The DOH has already submitted an application to the FDA for the amendment of emergency use authorization [of COVID-19 vaccines to allow] fourth doses,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said partly in Filipino during a briefing.

“So we will wait for the decision of FDA on this and after that, we will discuss for the possible implementation,” she added.

The government’s vaccine expert panel earlier recommended giving a second COVID-19 booster shot to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals. The elderly and people with comorbidities are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Currently, the EUA of COVID-19 jabs in the country allows only the administration of primary shots and booster doses.

Over 65.2 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, more than 11.6 million people have received boosters.

LATEST UPDATE: February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm

The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.

Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.

Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.

The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.

The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño

February 11, 2022 - 5:05pm

January 31, 2022 - 2:46pm

The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.

The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
 

January 14, 2022 - 10:14am

The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.

In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.

"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.

View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.

November 12, 2021 - 11:01am

Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.

"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.

