Phivolcs to keep Taal under Alert Level 3 amid smaller explosions

This handout photo taken and received on March 26, 2022 from the Philippine Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) shows the Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake in Batangas province, after an eruption sent ash and steam hundreds of metres into the sky.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintained its Alert Level 3 notice over Taal Volcano on Sunday.

It may take another two weeks of observation before the institute updates its alert level.

“Ang alert level number 3, ibig sabihin, merong magmatic activity. Ang magma ay nag-i-intrude o umaakyat papunta sa crater ng dahan-dahan at ang pag-dampi o interaksyon ng mainit na magma o tubig ay sanhi ng mga pagsabog,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Director Renato Solidum Jr. told ABS-CBN’s “TeleRadyo Balita” on Sunday.

(Being on alert level number 3 means there is magmatic activity. Magma intrudes or rises into the crater slowly and the touch or interaction of hot magma or water causes the explosions.)

Phivolcs said it recorded 14 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, which included 10 volcanic tremor events that lasted for two to three minutes and four low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.

Taal Volcano also had two phreatomagmatic eruptions, which resulted from the interaction of molten rock and water, at 4:34 a.m. and 5:04 a.m. on Sunday.

“These events produced 800 meter- and 400-meter-tall plumes, respectively, from the Main Crater that drifted southwest,” Phivolcs said in its Sunday bulletin.

Two-week observation

“Kung mananatili lang sa mga maliliit na explosion, pwede po natin i-maintain ang alert level sa number 3. Kung kaya tumigil na ang kaniyang aktibidad at pahupana batay sa trend sa loob ng dalawang linggo, pwede nating ibaba into Alert Level 2,” Solidum said.

(If it only has small explosions, we can maintain the alert level under number 3. If its activity stops and if it calms down based on its trend within two weeks, we can downgrade it to Alert Level 2.)

Meanwhile, the institute said it may raise the alert level to 4 if it observes more magma rising to the crater, volcanic earthquakes, volcanic gas, and if there is an inflation.

Solidum said it is possible that the Taal Volcano may have a stronger eruption ever under an Alert Level 2 warning.

“Nakaumang ‘yung mga magma sa ilalim. Kung umakyat ito, iyon ang mag-tri-trigger ng mas malakas na pagsabog. Pero ‘yung persistence at possibility ng pagsabog ay nandiyan kahit nasa Alert Level 2,” Solidum said.

(The magmas are at the bottom. If it climbs, that will trigger a stronger explosion. But the persistence and possibility of an explosion will be there even if we put the notice at Alert Level 2.)

Phivolcs said Taal Volcano has been logging a high level of sulfur dioxide content, which signals that magma is close to the surface, in the past several weeks before its gas content went down.

“Posible namang ganoon lang na mababa ang talagang inilalabas o posibleng may pagkabara ng konti So in July of last year, ganoon din ang nangyari na mataas ang sulfur dioxide and then several weeks after nagkaroon ng mga pagsabog,” Solidum said.

(It is possible that the emissions were really low or that there was a slight blockage. So in July of last year, the same thing happened when the sulfur dioxide was high and then explosions came several weeks after.)

Taal Volcano had a phreatomagmatic eruption in July last year with a 1-kilometer plume, prompting the institute to raise an Alert Level 3. The volcano last erupted in January 2020, prompting the evacuation of thousands.

“Mukhang ganito ang nagiging pattern sa Taal Volcano na habang marami pang gas ang na-ri-release, sa isang banda ay maganda ito dahil hindi magiging katulad ng January 2020 eruption pero nandiyan pa rin at kung bumabara ay magkakaroon pa rin ng pagsabog,” Solidum said.

(This seems to be the pattern in Taal Volcano that while more gas has been released, on one hand it is good because it will not be like the January 2020 eruption, but if it is still there and if it clogs then there will still be an eruption.)

Weekend eruptions

Taal Volcano, located in the Batangas province and is considered the second most active volcano in the country, has been under Alert Level 2 for months before its eruption this weekend.

Phivolcs said the volcano also had a small eruption last week Friday at around 2 a.m. It recorded another phreatomagmatic eruption on Saturday between 7:22 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.

There were as many as 66 discrete explosion events recorded on Saturday morning.

The institute warned further eruptions were possible, with residents in nearby towns ordered to evacuate. The “high-risk barangays” identified were Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and those in the eastern part Bugaan East, Laurel.

“Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify,” Phivolcs said in its Sunday bulletin.